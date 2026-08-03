Swarmer and Oak Grove Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Autonomous Drone Swarming Capabilities for U.S. Special Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swarmer, Inc (Nasdaq: SWMR) ("Swarmer" or the "Company"), a drone autonomy software company whose technology has supported more than 100,000 real-world combat missions in Ukraine since April 2024, today announced a strategic partnership with Oak Grove Technologies (OGT) to combine Swarmer's advanced autonomous software with OGT's proven unmanned aerial systems to deliver next-generation capabilities for U.S. defense, training and national security missions.

As part of this collaboration, OGT became the first U.S.-based company to integrate Swarmer's autonomous software into its Chimera unmanned aircraft platform. Integration, testing and operational fielding were completed in late 2025 in Eastern Europe across a wide range of weather conditions and mission profiles. Approximately 100 test flights validated Swarmer's autonomous capabilities designed to support elite U.S. Special Operations Forces across all military branches.

"Partnering with Swarmer is an important step for OGT and the customers we serve," said Mark Gross, Chief Executive Officer of OGT. "Integrating Swarmer's technology into our Chimera platform and putting it through its paces alongside elite SOF operators has given us valuable real-world insight. Just as importantly, it creates new opportunities to train warfighters with the autonomous capabilities that are urgently needed in current and future operations."

The partnership builds on OGT's expertise in ultra-realistic training environments and operational support, extending beyond technology integration to provide warfighters with opportunities to train on autonomous systems under realistic mission conditions. By combining the Chimera platform with Swarmer's advanced autonomy, OGT is expanding its ability to support force modernization through hands-on training, experimentation and operational evaluation that prepares SOF units for the evolving battlefield.

"Swarmer's technology has been deployed in more than 100,000 missions under the most arduous conditions - actual combat operations," said Alex Fink, President and U.S. Chief Executive Officer of Swarmer. "The volume of data collected from these real-world missions in Ukraine has given us a compounding advantage that simply can't be replicated in labs or test ranges. Working with OGT has enabled us to further validate our battle-tested software on their proven U.S. platform, ensuring SOF operators have access to intelligent autonomous capabilities that are ready to be deployed swiftly when it's needed the most."

Following the initial integration and validation effort, the integrated Chimera systems remained overseas to support continued testing, operator evaluation and training. In early 2026, the test units were returned to OGT's headquarters in the U.S., enabling both companies to incorporate valuable operational feedback to support future mission and training requirements.

OGT and Swarmer are committed to accelerating innovation in autonomous systems by delivering scalable, mission-ready solutions that enhance operational readiness, advance realistic training and strengthen mission effectiveness for the U.S. Department of War, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, our allied partners and the broader defense community.

About Oak Grove Technologies

Oak Grove Technologies (OGT) is a veteran-owned defense contractor providing mission support, advanced training, emerging technology integration, and unmanned systems solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, federal agencies, and allied partners. Through innovation and operational excellence, OGT delivers capabilities that improve readiness and mission success. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, OGT also owns and operates a state-of-the-art Test & Training Center in Hoffman, North Carolina, providing a realistic environment for advanced training, technology experimentation, and operational testing that prepares warfighters for today's complex mission environments. www.oakgrovetech.com

About Swarmer

Swarmer (Nasdaq: SWMR) is a defense technology company that specializes in vendor-agnostic software which allows one operator to intuitively control hundreds of autonomous platforms in real time. Swarmer's primary mission areas include autonomous swarm coordination, integration of multi-domain unmanned systems and AI-powered autonomy software for distributed operations. Swarmer is not a drone manufacturer and does not depend on any single platform, supplier or hardware lifecycle. Instead, Swarmer operates at the intelligence layer, developing autonomy, coordination and decision-making software that enables large numbers of low-cost unmanned systems to operate collectively as one coherent, resilient force. Swarmer's technology has been rigorously validated in real-world kinetic environments and was first deployed in combat operations in Ukraine in April 2024. Since then, it has completed more than 100,000 combat missions, generating terabytes of proprietary data that informs its machine-learning models and enables the replication of advanced pilot performance at scale. Swarmer's routine use in combat missions generates continuous streams of telemetry, sensor data and operational feedback which are then used to refine performance, increase resilience and accelerate learning. Swarmer has headquarters in Austin, Texas, and maintains operations and teams in Ukraine, Poland and Estonia. For more information, visit www.getswarmer.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the expected value, timing, scope, performance and benefits of Swarmer's contract with Oak Grove Technologies (OGT); the potential exercise of contract options or software upgrades; the integration, testing, validation and deployment of Swarmer's software with Chimera or other third-party unmanned systems; the expected performance of Swarmer's software in operational environments; the use of telemetry, sensor data and operational feedback to improve Swarmer's software and models; Swarmer's product roadmap, commercialization plans, customer adoption, market opportunity, growth strategy and defense technology strategy; and any other statements using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that contract options, upgrades or additional license allocations may not be exercised, funded or performed; the risk that expected contract value, revenue recognition, timing of delivery or customer acceptance may differ from current expectations; risks associated with integrating Swarmer software with third-party hardware, software, sensors, communications systems and unmanned platforms; technical, operational, cybersecurity, safety, testing, validation and field-performance risks; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence, autonomy software, operational data, telemetry and sensor data; risks related to government, defense and international procurement processes; risks related to operating in or supporting customers in active conflict zones, including Ukraine; geopolitical, sanctions, export-control, defense-trade-control and other regulatory risks; risks related to working through foreign subsidiaries and international partners; reliance on partners, suppliers, customers and government stakeholders; competition in the defense technology sector; and the risk that the collaboration may not produce the anticipated operational, commercial, technical or strategic benefits.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Swarmer undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in Swarmer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in Swarmer's registration statement and other filings filed with or furnished to the SEC.

Investor Contact (Swarmer)

swmr@gateway-grp.com

Media Contact (Swarmer):

media@getswarmer.tech