Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Stockholm Nordtech Group AB (publ), company registration number 559282-0483, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Stockholm Nordtech Group AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements for the ordinary shares are met, first day of trading is expected to June 10, 2026.

As per today's date the company has a total of 43,420,320 shares, see page 140 in the prospectus.

Short Name: NTECH ISIN Code: SE0028825042 Order book id: 516924 Maximum number of ordinary shares to be listed: 50,086,986 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Mid Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 10 Technology Supersector code: 1010 Technology

When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 10, 2026, up and including June 11, 2026, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 41-42 and page 152 in the prospectus.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.