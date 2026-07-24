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WKN: A42EG6 | ISIN: SE0028825042 | Ticker-Symbol: GD2
Frankfurt
24.07.26 | 08:03
5,090 Euro
-3,05 % -0,160
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STOCKHOLM NORDTECH GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STOCKHOLM NORDTECH GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2026 07:45 Uhr
43 Leser
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Stockholm Nordtech group AB: Nordtech Interim Report Q2 2026

Summary of the second quarter 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 198.4 million (132.3), an increase of 50 percent of which 9 percent was organic growth.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 45 percent and amounted to SEK 52.6 million (36.2).
  • Adjusted EBITA margin for the period amounted to 27 percent (27).
  • Operating profit decreased to SEK 4.1 million (6.9), affected by SEK 14.8 million in IPO costs.
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.1 (0.0).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 38.1 million (43.4).
  • ROIC + organic growth amounted to 22 percent (i.u.).
  • During the quarter, a company with annual sales of approximately SEK 12 million was acquired.
  • Nordtech Group was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap on 10 June 2026.

Summary of January - June 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 383.9 million (256.0), an increase of 50 percent of which 8 percent was organic growth.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 59 percent and amounted to SEK 106.9 million (67.1).
  • Adjusted EBITA margin for the period amounted to 28 percent (26).
  • Operating profit decreased to SEK -0.8 million (12.5), the result was affected by SEK 30.2 million in IPO costs.
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.4 (0.0).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 101.2 million (81.1)
  • ROIC + organic growth amounted to 22 percent (i.u.).
  • During the period, two companies with annual sales of approximately SEK 47 million were acquired.

Nils Bergman, CEO and Founder of Nordtech, comments:
"Our companies continued to deliver strong performance during the second quarter, with solid organic growth. With a strong acquisition pipeline, a solid balance sheet and significant financial firepower, we are well positioned to continue executing on our strategy - building the preferred long-term home for leading niche software companies in the Nordics and systematically creating value over time."

Presentation of the report
Nordtech's CEO, Nils Bergman, will present the interim report for the second quarter 2026 together with CFO and Deputy CEO Per Asplund today, Friday, 24 July 2026, at 10:00 am CEST. The presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

Link to audiocast participation (no advance notification is necessary): https://portals.qbrick.com/

Registration to participate via teleconference: https://event-registration.qbrick.com/

You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. Presentation material and a recording of the audiocast will be made available after the presentation on Nordtech's website.

For more information, please contact:
Per Asplund, CFO and Deputy CEO
E-mail: per@nordtechgroup.com

About Nordtech
Nordtech acquires and accelerates Nordic B2B software companies that provide mission-critical solutions in niche verticals. The group consists of 19 companies and is characterized by leading market positions, proven organic growth, recurring revenue streams, and strong cash flow generation. The group is organized into the business segments Business Platforms, Operational Solutions, and Public Infrastructure. Nordtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: NTECH). www.nordtechgroup.com

This information is information that Nordtech Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-24 07:45 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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