Stockholm, 10 June 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Nordtech Group AB (publ) (ticker: NTECH) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Nordtech Group is a Mid Cap company within the Technology sector and the 17th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2026.

Nordtech acquires and accelerates already leading niche vertical B2B software companies with a strong set of characteristics across the Nordics. The diversified portfolio of group companies is characterized by mission-critical B2B software deeply embedded in customers' operations, attractive and resilient niche markets, leading market positions, proven track record of organic growth, recurring revenue and strong cash flow generation. Nordtech was established in 2021, but several of its companies have been active within their respective verticals for over 20 years, resulting in long-standing customer relationships and deep sector expertise.

"Today's listing marks an important milestone and the next phase in Nordtech's continued growth journey, and further strengthens our position as a long-term home for leading Nordic vertical B2B software companies. We are encouraged by the strong interest from investors and look forward to continuing Nordtech's journey as a listed company together with our employees, our group companies and our shareholders," says Nils Bergman, CEO and co-founder of Nordtech.

"We are pleased to welcome Nordtech Group to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market. The listing reflects the company's successful strategy of building a diversified portfolio of mission-critical B2B software businesses and its strong position within attractive niche markets. Nordtech represents a compelling addition to the Nordic technology sector. We look forward to supporting Nordtech as it continues its growth journey as a listed company," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic

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