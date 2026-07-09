Stockholm Nordtech group AB: Stabilisation notice, end of stabilisation period in advance and exercise of the over-allotment option

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) ("DNB Carnegie") has, in its capacity as stabilisation manager for the Joint Global Coordinators (as defined below), notified that stabilisation measures have been carried out in Stockholm Nordtech Group AB's ("Nordtech" or the "Company") ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the stabilisation period, which was originally expected to end on 10 July 2026, has ended early. DNB Carnegie and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige ("Nordea" and together with DNB Carnegie the "Joint Global Coordinators") have notified that the over-allotment option has been exercised regarding 260,591 ordinary shares.

In connection with the offering and the listing of Nordtech's ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm on 10 June 2026 (the "Offering"), an option was issued to DNB Carnegie to, on behalf of the Joint Global Coordinators, to the extent permissible under Swedish law, carry out transactions in order to stabilise, maintain, or otherwise support the market price of the Company's ordinary shares, for up to 30 days from the commencement of trading in the Company's ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. DNB Carnegie has been able to over-allot ordinary shares or effect transactions in order to maintain the market price of ordinary shares at levels above those which might otherwise prevail in the market.

The stabilisation manager has, however, not been required to carry out such transactions and there has been no guarantee that stabilisation measures will be taken. Such transactions could have been effected on Nasdaq Stockholm, the OTC market or otherwise. Commenced stabilisation could have been discontinued at any time without prior notice. Under no circumstances have stabilisation transactions been carried out at a price higher than the price in the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, Karl-Johan Persson (Tuesday Invest AB), Fredrik Österberg and Jens von Bahr (Österbahr Ventures AB), Anna and Nicklas Storåkers (Yanno Capital AB), Martin Randel (Öregård AB) and NTG Förvaltning Stockholm AB (at the time the largest shareholder) issued an option to the Joint Global Coordinators to acquire up to 2,106,190 additional existing ordinary shares in the Company, for the price in the Offering, in order to cover potential over-allotment in connection with the Offering (the "Over-allotment Option"), to be exercised in whole or in part within the 30 calendar days following the first day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. DNB Carnegie, in its capacity as stabilisation manager, hereby announces that the Over-allotment Option has been exercised regarding 260,591 ordinary shares.

DNB Carnegie has, in its capacity as stabilisation manager, notified that stabilisation measures in respect of in total 1,845,599 ordinary shares in the Company have been carried out in accordance with article 5 (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052) on Nasdaq Stockholm. The stabilisation period regarding the Offering has now ended and no further stabilisation measures will be taken. Below is a summary of the stabilisation transactions which have been carried out during the stabilisation period. The contact person at DNB Carnegie is Anna Boqvist (tel: +46 8 5886 88 54).

Stabilisation information

Issuer Stockholm Nordtech Group AB Securities Ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0028825042) Ticker NTECH Stabilisation manager DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Offering size (excluding the Over-allotment Option) 14,041,273 ordinary shares Over-allotment Option: 2,106,190 ordinary shares Total Offering size: 16,147,463 ordinary shares Offering price SEK 60 per ordinary share

Stabilisation measures











Date Number of shares Highest price Lowest price Volume weighted average price Currency Trading venue 2026-06-10 427,692 60.0000 60.0000 60.0000 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO) 2026-06-11 600,159 60.0000 58.1000 59.6582 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO) 2026-06-12 262,164 60.0000 56.7500 59.2022 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO) 2026-06-15 94,729 60.0000 58.7000 59.7380 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO) 2026-06-16 62,596 59.4000 58.2000 58.9745 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO) 2026-06-17 44,075 59.0000 58.5000 58.8926 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO) 2026-06-18 30,825 60.0000 59.0000 59.8694 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO) 2026-06-22 46,383 60.0000 59.3000 59.9342 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO) 2026-06-23 77,567 60.0000 59.2000 59.5897 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO) 2026-06-24 35,000 60.0000 58.7000 59.6103 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO) 2026-06-25 40,000 59.9000 58.5000 59.1712 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO) 2026-06-26 65,000 59.0000 56.7000 57.7126 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO) 2026-06-29 20,000 57.7000 57.0000 57.3026 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO) 2026-06-30 24,798 59.4000 57.7000 59.2634 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO) 2026-07-01 1,334 59.4000 59.0000 59.3604 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO) 2026-07-02 3,277 60.0000 60.0000 60.0000 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO) 2026-07-08 8,146 60.0000 60.0000 60.0000 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO) 2026-07-09 1,854 60.0000 60.0000 60.0000 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO)

For further information, please contact:

Per Asplund, CFO and Deputy CEO

E-mail: per@nordtechgroup.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 9 July 2026, 19:30 CEST.

About Nordtech

Nordtech acquires and accelerates already leading niche vertical B2B software companies with a strong set of characteristics across the Nordics. The diversified portfolio of group companies is characterised by mission-critical B2B software deeply embedded in customers' operations, attractive and resilient niche markets, leading market positions, proven track record of organic growth, recurring revenue and strong cash flow generation. Nordtech is characterized by proactive AI adoption across its portfolio, and AI is deployed systematically to enhance customer value, productivity and competitiveness - with over 60 percent of the group's companies already delivering AI-driven functionality in production. Nordtech was established in 2021, but several of its companies have been active within their respective verticals for over 20 years, resulting in long-standing customer relationships and deep sector expertise.

Important information

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities issued by Stockholm Nordtech Group AB in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful.

The offering of the securities referred to in this announcement has been made by means of a prospectus. This announcement is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (together with any related implementing and delegated regulations, the "Prospectus Regulation"). Investors should not invest in any securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information contained in the aforementioned prospectus.

In any EEA Member State other than Sweden, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into the United States of America. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein are only being distributed to, and are only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" within the meaning of paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 of the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 ("POATR") and that are (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom this announcement may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This communication must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Persons distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so.

Forward-looking statements

Matters discussed in this announcement contain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that include matters that are not historical facts or that may not otherwise be provable by reference to past events and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategies, plans, objectives, targets, goals, future events or intentions. The forward-looking statements in this announcement are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this announcement are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this announcement or any obligation to update or revise the statements in this announcement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers are advised to view the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement with caution. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on the views and assumptions of the Company's management and the facts known by the Company's management as at the date of the announcement and are subject to change without notice. The Company does not undertake any obligation to review, update, confirm or release publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this announcement.

Please note that an investment in the Company is subject to regulation in accordance with the Swedish Foreign Direct Investment Screening Act (2023:560) (Sw. lag (2023:560) om granskning av utländska direktinvesteringar), which requires investors, under certain conditions, to notify and obtain approval from the Inspectorate of Strategic Products (Sw. Inspektionen för strategiska produkter). Investors should make their own assessment of whether a notification requirement applies prior to making any investment decision regarding the securities referred to in the prospectus.

Information to distributors

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that such shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offering. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, DNB Carnegie and Nordea will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the shares. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.