Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Atlantico Energy Metals Corp. ("Atlantico" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company's common shares were listed for trading on the CSE today following the completion of a reverse takeover transaction. The ticker symbol is ATLA.

Atlantico is a mineral exploration company focused on lithium and rare earth opportunities in Brazil. The Company's primary asset is the Novo Cruzeiro Project, which comprises more than 24,000 hectares of land and is located in the state of Minas Gerais. First-pass stream-sediment sampling has identified lithium anomalies and returned elevated rare earth element values at the property. Atlantico plans to complete a Phase 1 exploration program, as recommended in the Novo Cruzeiro NI 43-101 technical report.

"Global lithium demand continues to increase due to rising electric vehicle production and the broader clean energy transition," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "More sources of lithium supply will be needed to meet future demand, and we are pleased to see junior exploration companies working to identify new deposits. We congratulate Atlantico on its listing and wish the company success at the Novo Cruzeiro project."

"We are pleased to begin trading on the CSE and to introduce Atlantico Energy Metals to a broader public-market audience," said Bonn Smith, President, CEO and Director of Atlantico. "With the Novo Cruzeiro Project as our flagship asset in Minas Gerais' Lithium Valley region of Brazil, we look forward to building the Atlantico story through disciplined capital allocation, systematic exploration, and clear communication as we advance the Company's next stage of growth."

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Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)