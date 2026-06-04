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WKN: A19DHV | ISIN: CH0353945394 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
03.06.26 | 10:01
99,81 
0,00 % 0,00
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2026 07:10 Uhr
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gategroup expands European network with acquisition of LSG assets in Latvia and Estonia

  • gategroup continues its market momentum by acquiring 100% of LSG's well-established activities in Latvia (Riga) and Estonia (Tallinn) from Aurelius, expanding its Northern European footprint to the Baltic region.
  • The acquisition expands gategroup's market reach for both complementary airline catering as well as retail on board offering for customers.
  • gategroup takes over a lean, well-organized, and standalone business, with a focus on ensuring business continuity for all stakeholders and uninterrupted service, aiming to further grow its relationships with strategic customers.


ZURICH, Switzerland - June 4, 2026 - gategroup, the global leader in airline catering, today announced it is continuing to pursue attractive opportunities in the market through the acquisition of 100% of LSG's activities in Latvia and Estonia from Aurelius. This highly complementary transaction expands gategroup's operational Nordics network into the Baltic region.

This acquisition directly reflects gategroup's clear strategy for driving long-term, sustainable growth. Moving forward, the Group is well positioned to capture value and grow through three core pillars: organic market growth across its extensive current network, responding to the increasing trend of airlines outsourcing their catering operations and selective expansion opportunities.

"This acquisition is a perfect fit for our European growth strategy," said Herman Anbeek, President Region Europe at gategroup. "By welcoming these highly efficient, standalone operations in Riga and Tallinn into our network, we are not only expanding our regional footprint to the Baltic region but also enhancing our ability to serve customers across our network. We look forward to strengthening our relationships with established airline partners."

The acquired Baltic business operates as inflight caterer and retailer at both Riga (Latvia) and Tallinn (Estonia) airports. Employing roughly 250 employees across the two locations, the organization boasts an efficient, streamlined operational structure. By integrating these airport hubs into its global network, gategroup continues to strenghten its market presence and demonstrates its ongoing commitment to serve airlines customers across the region.

For media enquiries, please contact mediacontact@gategroup.com

About gategroup

gategroup is the leading global provider of airline catering, retail-on-board, and hospitality products and services. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the company serves millions of passengers through a network of nearly 300 locations in more than 68 countries. By leveraging innovation and operational expertise, gategroup partners with the world's leading airlines to create exceptional travel experiences. Learn more at www.gategroup.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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