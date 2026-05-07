Gategroup Finance (Luxembourg) S.A.: gategroup and Lufthansa create a new global benchmark for long-haul onboard experience

Zurich, 7 May 2026 - gategroup today marks the global launch of Lufthansa's Future Onboard Experience (FOX), a comprehensive transformation of long-haul onboard service introduced across all cabin classes on 6 May. Developed over more than two years, FOX represents one of Lufthansa's most significant investments to date in premium passenger experience, timed to coincide with the airline's centenary.

As a key partner in the programme, gategroup has played a central role in translating Lufthansa's ambition into a scalable, world-class onboard experience, delivering a new benchmark in inflight hospitality that combines culinary innovation, thoughtful design and operational excellence.

Delivered through close collaboration, FOX reflects a shared ambition to reshape the future of long-haul travel. The program focuses on three core pillars - personalization, comfort, and Signature Moments - introducing redesigned service concepts, elevated dining and more flexible service flows across First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy.

"The global launch of FOX is more than just a milestone; it's a pioneering model for the future of travel," said Christoph Schmitz, CEO of gategroup. "Together with Lufthansa we have worked tirelessly to bridge culinary creativity with the realities of large-scale airline operations. We are immensely proud to see this vision take flight, setting a new global standard for hospitality that treats every passenger to a premium, personalized journey."

Throughout the development phase, gategroup collaborated closely with Lufthansa's culinary, product, and inflight service teams. The partnership was shaped through hands-on culinary workshops, tasting sessions, and operational planning, ensuring that every element of the dining concept delivers quality and consistency in the air, while retaining a refined, curated feel on the plate.

Culinary Innovation by gategourmet and Lufthansa

At the heart of FOX is a complete reimagining of onboard dining.

In First Class, two Michelin-starred chef Christoph Kunz, working in close partnership with gategroup's culinary team led by Executive Chef Christoph Brandstaetter and Lufthansa's culinary team, developed menus that reflect Lufthansa's premium positioning and the FOX philosophy.

In Business Class, new menu concepts were created in collaboration with renowned chef Johann Lafer, gategroup culinary team and Lufthansa's culinary experts. The introduction of more flexible dining options, including the "Sky Selection" concept, offers passengers greater choice and personalisation.

Max Herzog, gategroup's Executive Chef at Lufthansa's Studio 508, played a key role in adapting all menus to the specific requirements of inflight service, ensuring consistent culinary quality at altitude across both First and Business Class.

For Premium Economy and Economy, gategourmet chefs, working alongside Lufthansa, developed new menus that enhance comfort and choice. Premium Economy benefits from upgraded meal services and an expanded beverage offering, while Economy Class sees improved service elements, including increased choice and enhanced onboard amenities.

Design & Sustainability by deSter

Complementing the dining experience, deSter, a gategroup member, led the design and development of onboard equipment for FOX. The scope included more than 150 equipment items across all four travel classes, ranging from tableware and service items, to oven-safe casseroles enabling upgraded plating, crew handling tools, comfort and amenity products, and redesigned disposables.

Developed using a design-first approach, the equipment aligns with Lufthansa's brand heritage, modern German design principles and the visual language of the Allegris cabin. All items were engineered to improve crew efficiency, reduce weight and support Lufthansa's sustainability objectives.

The global rollout of FOX underlines Lufthansa's continued commitment to investing in a world leading, customer-centric long-haul product. At the same time, it reinforces gategroup's position as a trusted strategic partner to the world's leading airlines, delivering next-generation onboard experiences at scale.

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About gategroup

gategroup is the leading global provider of airline catering, retail-on-board, and hospitality products and services. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the company serves millions of passengers through a network of nearly 300 locations in more than 68 countries. By leveraging innovation and operational expertise, gategroup partners with the world's leading airlines to create exceptional travel experiences. Learn more at www.gategroup.com