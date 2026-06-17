gategroup: TGV Lyria Culinary Competition: gatesolutions Drives Culinary and Operational Excellence at 320 km/h

Zurich / Paris, June 17, 2026 | gatesolutions: In collaboration with TGV Lyria, whose onboard catering has been managed by gatesolutions for six years, we are proud to announce the conclusion of the second annual Grand Concours Culinaire. More than just a contest, this project embodies our vision: combining high-end gastronomy with operational rigor. As architects of the passenger experience, gatesolutions manages the entire value chain, from the casual offerings in the "Le Bistrot" bar car to the premium "La Table" dining experience. Our operational model is designed to ensure optimal consistency and refined presentation, transforming every recipe into a visual signature adapted to the demands of high-speed travel, supported by our Signature Chefs, Michelin-starred masters Michel Roth and Danny Khezzar.

It is with great pride that we announce the winner: Michaël Fessler. Selected from over 200 applicants, the winner impressed a jury composed of chefs Michel Roth and Danny Khezzar, alongside TGV Lyria passengers and followers through an online vote. Accompanied by a young commis from the CIFA d'Auxerre, he mastered a four-hour "mystery basket" challenge, demonstrating exceptional technical mastery. His original creation, balancing inventiveness with logistical feasibility, will now be officially featured on the "La Table" menu for Autumn-Winter 2026-2027.

"This competition was about bringing the nuance and diversity of flavors onto the train," states Michel Roth. Danny Khezzar adds: "The creativity of this young talent proves that it is possible to combine technical skill with haute cuisine, even in the context of high-speed rail service."

Valentin Thomas, Directeur Général France of gatesolutions, concludes: "Serving a fresh, warm gourmet meal within the highly restricted space of a train remains a daily triumph. This competition highlights our capacity to blend culinary artistry with logistical precision, ensuring exceptional service quality for every traveler."

For media enquiries: mediacontact@gategroup.com

For competition inquiries: info@gatesolutions.com

About gatesolutions

gatesolutions is a subsidiary of gategroup, the world's leading provider of airline catering, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. gatesolutions develops tailor-made food and hospitality concepts for rail catering and airline lounges (Uqonic) and produces high-quality meals for the travel market on a large scale (Evertaste). In addition, the globally leading gatesolutions company deSter develops, produces, and distributes sustainable service concepts for airlines, railway companies, and the food service/QSR on-the-go market.