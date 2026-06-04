Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc wins order for LinkOA, extending its autonomous haulage system to aggregates sector

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has won an order from Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of heavy building materials and solutions, to adapt and implement autonomous solutions for driverless haul trucks at a quarry in Australia. The deployment extends Epiroc's award-winning autonomous solution LinkOA beyond mining to include the aggregates sector.

The proof-of-concept project will demonstrate how automation can be applied in mid-scale quarry operations, where design variability and more complex conditions compared to more standardized surface mining operations have traditionally limited adoption of automation.

"We are proud to partner with Heidelberg Materials to support them on their autonomous journey," says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc's President and CEO. "Our LinkOA system is already a proven mining automation technology, and with this project we look forward to bringing the same productivity and safety benefits to the aggregates sector."

The order follows Epiroc's crucial role in creating the world's largest OEM-agnostic and fully autonomous mine, Roy Hill in Australia, using LinkOA. The parties have agreed not to disclose the order value.

Heidelberg Materials announced recently that it is "working closely with established technology partners" to ramp up the use of autonomous heavy mobile equipment globally, aiming to reach around 30 autonomous vehicles this year and more than 100 by the end of 2028. As one of Heidelberg Materials' technology partners, Epiroc will deploy LinkOA for some of the company's Komatsu HD605 haul trucks, which will also interact with loaders and auxiliary vehicles, at a quarry in Western Australia.

The project focuses on validating safe mixed-fleet operation, improved haulage efficiency, reduced operator dependency, and system performance across varying conditions. Autonomous haulage brings proven productivity and safety benefits such as 24/7 operation, removal of operators from hazardous environments, and reduction of accidents linked to human error and fatigue.

LinkOA is Epiroc's open, OEM-agnostic autonomy platform that unifies haulage, drilling and blasting under a single intelligent control layer. Using advanced sensors, cameras and AI, LinkOA improves situational awareness, removes personnel from hazardous environments, and enables real-time, data-driven decision-making across mixed fleets.

In 2025, Hancock Iron Ore's Roy Hill mine, with support of the LinkOA system used on 78 mining trucks, became the world's largest OEM-agnostic, fully autonomous mine. More than 350 million tonnes of material have been moved autonomously at this mine.

Also last year, Epiroc, using LinkOA, partnered with Luck Stone, one of the United States' leading producers of crushed stone, to deploy a fully autonomous SmartROC D65 drill rig. This was also the first fully autonomous surface drill rig delivered to the quarry market worldwide.

LinkOA was named Engineering Product of the Year at the 2026 Digital Engineering Awards.



A truck at a quarry - not one of Heidelberg Materials' sites.

For more information please contact:

Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager

+46 70 347 2455

media@epiroc.com

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of around SEK 62 billion in 2025 and has around 19 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.