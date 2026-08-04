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WKN: A3CPHW | ISIN: SE0015658117 | Ticker-Symbol: 3AD2
Frankfurt
04.08.26 | 08:01
18,930 Euro
-0,53 % -0,100
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPIROC AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPIROC AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,29019,40010:30
19,33019,36010:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2026 08:30 Uhr
49 Leser
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Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc completes acquisition of the business of mining aftermarket solutions provider in South Africa

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has completed the acquisition of the business of Eventspec Proprietary Limited, a South African mining aftermarket solutions provider. The company manufactures parts for drill rigs, mine trucks and loaders, and provides related rebuilds, repairs and services.

Eventspec is based in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company, with more than two decades of reputable industry experience, has around 125 employees and had revenues in 2025 of around MZAR 280 (MSEK 160). Eventspec's customers are mainly mining companies in South Africa.

Epiroc announced on March 9, 2026, that it had agreed to acquire the business of Eventspec.

The transaction is not subject to a disclosure obligation pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The acquisition will be part of the Equipment & Service Business Area, and booked under the Service revenue stream.

For more information on Eventspec, please see www.eventspec.co.za/.



For more information please contact:
Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager
+46 70 347 2455
media@epiroc.com

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of around SEK 62 billion in 2025 and has around 19 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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