

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Epiroc AB (EPI_B.ST), a mining and infrastructure equipment manufacturer, on Friday reported higher second-quarter earnings, mainly supported by increased revenue.



Profit before tax increased to SEK 3.186 billion from SEK 2.700 billion a year earlier.



Operating profit grew to SEK 3.316 billion from SEK 2.831 billion last year. Excluding one-time items, adjusted operating profit increased 12% year on year to SEK 3.349 billion.



Net profit climbed to SEK 2.431 billion or SEK 2.01 per share from SEK 2.098 billion or SEK 1.74 per share a year ago.



Revenue rose 10% to SEK 16.702 billion from SEK 15.130 billion last year.



Orders received increased 13% to SEK 17.305 billion.



Epiroc shares are currently down about 6% at SEK 199.70 on Nasdaq Stockholm.



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