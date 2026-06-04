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WKN: 906227 | ISIN: FI0009800643 | Ticker-Symbol: YIT
Frankfurt
04.06.26 | 08:01
2,685 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Aktienmarkt
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2,6802,68512:22
2,6802,68512:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2026 08:00 Uhr
40 Leser
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YIT Oyj: Construction of the West Helsinki Light Rail begins - total project value for YIT approximately EUR 62 million

YIT Corporation Investor News June 04, 2026, at 09:00 a.m.

YIT is participating in the implementation of the Infrastructure Programme Helsinki's West Helsinki Light Rail project, with construction having started in late May 2026. The project will be delivered through three separate work packages. The portion being ordered now is valued at approximately EUR 12 million for YIT, with the remaining packages to be commissioned during 2026 and 2027. The contract will be included in YIT's second-quarter order book. The total value of the project for YIT is approximately EUR 62 million.

In November 2024, YIT was selected as a development phase partner in the Infrastructure Programme Helsinki, which is responsible for delivering Helsinki's light rail projects. The program includes the West Helsinki Light Rail, the West Harbour Light Rail, and the Viikki-Malmi Light Rail, along with related investments.

The West Helsinki Light Rail is a major urban development project focused on western Helsinki. The work includes building and upgrading the light rail network, modernizing existing tram infrastructure, and renewing municipal engineering systems within the street environment. As part of the project, new light rail line 14 is expected to begin operations in the early 2030s, connecting Kannelmäki with the city center. Huopalahti and Vihdintie will also be transformed into urban boulevards consistent with inner-city development.

"We are pleased to be part of a project that delivers essential infrastructure to support the mobility and urban living needs of the coming decades. At the same time, this represents a significant milestone in advancing the Infra Programme toward its strategic objectives," said Aleksi Laine, Head of YIT's Infrastructure segment. "YIT has strong expertise in demanding urban infrastructure projects, and we bring our capabilities in light rail construction, municipal engineering, and urban environment development to the project in close collaboration with our alliance partners."

The Infra Programme Helsinki operates as an alliance of two consortium groups. YIT's consortium includes YIT, NRC Group, Sitowise, and Sweco. The alliance represented by YIT is responsible for project entities covering the Vihdintie area and the Kamppi section in central Helsinki.

The order includes both design and construction. Design is estimated to account for approximately 10 percent of the total scope, with construction representing about 90 percent. The construction share will be divided between YIT and NRC Group.

For further information:

YIT Corporate communications, tel. +358 44 743 7536, press@yit.fi

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT creates thriving living environments in Europe. We build homes for a good life, spaces where people and businesses can thrive, and infrastructure that supports the essential functions of society. We operate in seven countries and employ approximately 4,100 professionals. In 2025, our revenue was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

YIT. Tomorrow well built.

Read more: www.yitgroup.com and follow us on Linkedin I X I Instagram I Facebook


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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