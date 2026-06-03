Formpipe Software AB: Acting CEO and CFO Sophie Reinius is leaving Formpipe (Lasernet) for a new assignment

The Board of Directors of Formpipe Software AB (publ) ("Formpipe") today announces that Sophie Reinius, Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, has decided to leave her position in the company to take up a new role outside the organization.

Sophie Reinius has been with Formpipe since 2024, and during her time at the company has played a central role in developing its financial governance, as well as contributing to strengthening the organization's operational and strategic capacity through the divestment of the Public business area and the streamlining of operations into the Lasernet Group. She was appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2026, a role she has held in parallel with her position as CFO.

"The Board would like to extend its sincere thanks to Sophie for her significant contributions and commitment to Formpipe. She has helped create profitable stability and a strong foundation for the company's continued development as a focused SaaS company," says Chairman of the Board Annikki Schaeferdiek.

"It has been a privilege to work with Formpipe's employees and contribute to the company's development. I am proud of what we have achieved and look forward to taking the next step in my career," says Sophie Reinius.

Sophie Reinius will remain in her role until a successor takes office, but no later than November 2026. The process of appointing a permanent CEO is ongoing, and a process to recruit a new CFO will be initiated.

Formpipe thanks Sophie for her valuable contributions and wishes her every success in her future career.

As previously communicated, the legal entity will remain Formpipe Software AB for the time being, until completion of the redemption programme. Thereafter, the legal name will formally be changed to Lasernet Group AB. Formpipe Software AB is a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is information that Formpipe Software AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 3 June 2026 at 22:10 CEST.

For additional information, contact:

Annikki Schaeferdiek

Chair

+46 70 667 52 14

annikki@systerp.se

Sophie Reinius

Acting CEO and CFO

+46 73 408 28 77

sophie.reinius@lasernetgroup.com

Lasernet builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.

We help over 2,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, France and USA. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.