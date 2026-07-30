Lasernet Group AB (publ) applies for delisting and convenes an extraordinary general meeting

On 4 June 2026, Tabellae HoldCo ApS, Mission Trail Partners, LP and Aktiebolag Grenspecialisten (together the "Consortium"), through Tabellae BidCo ApS ("Tabellae BidCo" or the "Offeror"), announced a public offer to the shareholders of Lasernet Group AB (publ) ("Lasernet" or the "Company"), to tender all outstanding shares in the Company to Tabellae BidCo (the "Offer").

In a press release on 23 July 2026, the Offeror announced the outcome of the Offer, declared the Offer unconditional and completed the Offer.

Following the Offer, Tabellae BidCo controls a total of 26,953,827 shares in Lasernet, corresponding to approximately 92 percent of the total number of outstanding shares and votes in Lasernet. Tabellae BidCo has announced that it intends to initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company.

In light of the above, the Board of Directors of Lasernet has today, at the request of Tabellae BidCo, decided to apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in Lasernet's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm will be announced as soon as the Company has received notification thereof from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Furthermore, at the request of Tabellae BidCo, the Board of Directors of Lasernet has resolved to convene an extraordinary general meeting to be held around 31 August 2026 to, among other things, resolve on the election of a new Board of Directors. The notice of the meeting will be published in a separate press release.

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 30 July 2026 at 17:10 CEST.

For additional information, contact:

Annikki Schaeferdiek, Chair of the Board

+46 70 667 52 14

annikki@systerp.se

Lasernet builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.

We help over 2,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, France and USA. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.