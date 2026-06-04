Today, June 4, 2026, Tabellae HoldCo ApS, Mission Trail Partners, LP and Aktiebolag Grenspecialisten, through the company Tabellae BidCo ApS, disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Formpipe Software AB (the "Company").

According to item 4.1.1 (d) of the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Formpipe Software AB Short name: FPIP ISIN code: SE0001338039

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.