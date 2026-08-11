Lasernet Group AB has applied for its shares to be removed from trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to remove the shares of Lasernet Group AB from trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Company registration number: 556668-6605 Short name: LASER ISIN code: SE0001338039 Order book ID: 72565

The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be August 24, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB