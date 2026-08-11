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WKN: A0J2PP | ISIN: SE0001338039 | Ticker-Symbol: F3J
Stuttgart
11.08.26 | 21:32
2,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LASERNET GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LASERNET GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5702,73021:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2026 13:45 Uhr
62 Leser
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Lasernet Group AB (publ) will be delisted, and the last day of trading will be on 24 August 2026

Lasernet Group AB (publ) ("Lasernet" or the "Company") has announced through a press release on 30 July 2026 that the Company has applied for delisting of the Company's share from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Nasdaq has now approved Lasernet's application on delisting and resolved that the last day of trading in the Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm will be on 24 August 2026.

Stockholm 11 August 2026

Lasernet Group AB (publ)

Board of Directors

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 11 August 2026 at 13:45 CEST.

For additional information, contact:

Annikki Schaeferdiek, Chair of the Board

+46 70 667 52 14

annikki@systerp.se

Lasernet builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.

We help over 2,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, France and USA. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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