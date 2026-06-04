Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (OTC Pink: ORESF) (FSE: O2R2) ("Orestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of the Francisca Gold-Silver Project with the acquisition of the Francisca II concession and the purchase of historic geophysical survey data over the current and new land positions. The Francisca Gold-Silver Project now encompasses twenty three (23) square kilometres of mineral concessions located in Salta Province, northwestern Argentina approximately 80 kilometres northwest of the city of Salta. It is accessed by gravel roads off the paved National Highway RTE 51.

OXIDE GOLD STOCK-WORK MINERALIZED TREND

With the addition of the Francisca II concession the mineralized trend now covers a northwest strike length of 1500 metres where an oxide gold-silver stockwork, vein and breccia system can be observed at surface in numerous large outcropping areas (North cluster, South Zone and Kelly Zone). The outcropping zones are surrounded by a 500 to 1000 metre wide area of strongly hornfels altered sediments, further defined by a 1700 metre long by 500 to 700 meter wide IP chargeability anomaly of 7.9 mV/V that appears to be related to gold-silver mineralization. Several large, strong IP chargeability anomalies measuring up to 20 mV/V indicate the potential for a larger buried gold porphyry. The oxide gold quartz limonite stock-work trend is associated with quartz feldspar porphyry intrusive dykes and intense sericite clay alteration along a NW trending fault system.

David Hottman, Orestone's CEO, stated: "The Francisca II concession is a meaningful addition to our land position at Francisca. The mineralized trend taking shape is being derisked through methodical exploration to define drill targets. Results from the initial mapping and sampling program are very encouraging and demonstrate that a robust gold system is present and is partially exposed on the surface, while the recently acquired geophysical data is showing us a potentially much larger system at depth. Results from the recent exploration program are being compiled in preparation for a Phase I drilling program."

INDUCED POLARIZATION AND MAGNETIC SURVEYS

Orestone has acquired, at minimal cost, results of a time domain Induced Polarization (IP), Resistivity, and Total Field Magnetic surveys carried out on the property in March 1999 by Quantec Geofisica Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of the internationally known and well respected Quantec Geoscience Group. The surveys were carried out for a previous operator over an area located within the Francisca I, Francisca II and Flamingo I concessions now controlled by Orestone Argentina S.A.U.

The survey area was approximately one kilometre by two kilometres (1x2 km), oriented NW-SE with 50 meter stations on 100 metre spaced lines and were optimized for a depth of 180 metres. A broad trend measuring 1700 metres long by 500 to 700 meters wide was defined by the survey including several strong chargeability features that may be attributable to a deeper, extensive mineralized system. Orestone considers this data as historic in nature but is investigating the possibility of using newer methods of processing to enhance the interpretation of this data.

FRANCISCA II CONCESSION

The Francisca II concession, consisting of 14.40 square kilometers was acquired for US$104,000 after being declared available for staking by the Mining Court of the Province of Salta. The Francisca II concession is contiguous with the Francisca I and Flamingo I concessions held by the Company under an Option to Purchase Agreement between the Company and two private Argentinean individuals (as previously announced February 11, 2025 and September 17, 2025). The Francisca II concession will become part of the Francisca property under the Option Agreement.





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Exploration Update

On May 7th the Company announced initial assay results received from the Phase I exploration program on the Francisca Gold Project. This program included mapping, resampling of existing trenches and prospecting of the north south mineralized trend. Approximately 15 percent of the 675 sample assays have been reported with the balance anticipated in the coming weeks.

At the South Gold zone, mapping indicates a stockwork width from 40-70 metres averaging 50 metres along a 400-500 metre strike length. The zone consists of highly sericitic argillic altered porphyry and hornfels host rocks cut by a dense stockwork of thin light brown limonite veinlets with thin dark quartz vein centres and thicker dark limonite quartz veins that are both vertical and shallow dipping.

Previously excavated trenches were renumbered, cleaned of debris and chip or continuous chip channel samples were taken. Trench T7 was sampled over a length of 72.31 metres with two well mineralized intervals encountered: 36.97 metres grading 0.78 g/t gold with 7.20 g/t silver and 11.72 metres grading 0.58 g/t gold with 4.80 g/t silver, these intervals are separated by a low-grade mineralized interval of 9.40 metres. Trench T8 was sampled over a length of 83.93 metres with two well mineralized intervals encountered: 23.47 metres grading 4.71 g/t gold with 28.54 g/t silver and 11.72 metres grading 1.95 g/t gold with 12.11 g/t silver, these intervals are separated by a low-grade mineralized interval of 13.18 metres. Assay results for the first two trenches at Francisca compare favorably to historically reported data and confirm that a robust gold-silver mineralized stockwork system is present.

Trench Interval

Metres Gold g/t Silver g/t T7 36.97 0.78 7.20 and 11.72 0.58 4.80







T8 23.47 4.71 28.54 incl 6.26 12.31 92.40 and 11.72 1.95 12.11







T8(cut) 23.47 1.65 21.58 Incl(cut) 6.26 4.00 66.37 T8(cut) 11.72 1.07 12.11

Cut threshold - high gold values cut to 4.0 g/t - high silver values cut to 88.0 g/t

The work program was carried out under the direct supervision of an experienced professional senior geologist Registered in the Province of Salta in Argentina, supervised by Gray Nordin P.Geo. registered in British Columbia. Historic trenches that were oriented to cross-cut the mineralized zones at right angles, were cleaned prior to sampling. Continuous chip samples were taken along the trenches over 0.20 to 4.70 metre intervals. Chip channel samples were taken over 0.20 to 1.0 metre intervals in mineralized areas between and surrounding the trenches. Samples weighed approximately 2 to 3.5 kg. In addition to Alex Stewart's in house QA-QC controls, blanks, duplicates and standards were inserted in a ratio of 14% of the total samples submitted for assay for additional data verification and QA-QC. Samples were bagged and sealed with zip ties and collected at site and maintained under a chain of custody until they were collected by the laboratory from a secure facility in the town of Campo Quijano. Samples were analyzed by an independent, internationally recognized, analytical laboratory, Alex Stewart International Argentina, in Zapala City, Jujuy, Argentina. They were analyzed for gold by fire assay on a 30g sub-sample and for silver and other elements by ICP-MA for 39 elements. High grade samples were cut to 4.0 g/t for gold and 88 g/t for silver to control their effect of overstating values calculated by using weighted averages.

About Orestone

Orestone Mining Corp. is a well-funded, Canadian based company with an internationally experienced management team. The Board of Directors and management team have experience in all aspects of the mining business having been involved in numerous corporate and project level successes. Orestone's property portfolio includes exposure to gold, silver and copper on projects located in Canada and Argentina. Our near-term objective on the Francisca Gold Project, located in Salta, Argentina is to define an oxide gold deposit mineable by open pit methods. The Company's 100 percent owned Captain Gold-Copper Project, located in British Columbia, Canada hosts a large gold dominant porphyry system that is permitted for 79 drill locations. Both projects are road accessible and suitable for exploration year-round.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release has been prepared by management and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to the Option Agreement, as amended, the exercise of the option, future exploration plans and the ability to fund these plans and the prospective nature of the Francisca property. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, fluctuations in metal and commodity prices, changes in currency exchange rates, market prices, failure to obtain permits, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. In particular, there is no guarantee that exploration expenditures, as proposed, or otherwise, will be completed on the property or that the option will be exercised. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set out in the Company's quarterly and annual management discussion and analysis. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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Source: Orestone Mining Corp.