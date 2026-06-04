Dicot Pharma AB: Dicot Pharma announces preliminary outcome in oversubscribed rights issue

Uppsala, Sweden, June 4, 2026. Dicot Pharma AB ("Dicot Pharma" or the "Company") today announces the preliminary outcome of the rights issue of units of approximately SEK 210 million (the "Rights Issue"), for which the subscription period ended today, June 4, 2026. The preliminary outcome of the Rights Issue indicates that 194 364 088 units have been subscribed for with and without the support of unit rights, corresponding to approximately 126 percent of the Rights Issue. This indicates that underwriting commitments will not be called upon. Through the Rights Issue, the Company will preliminarily receive approximately SEK 210 million before deduction of costs related to the Rights Issue. The final outcome of the Rights Issue is expected to be announced on or about June 9, 2026.

Preliminary outcome of the Rights Issue

The subscription period in the Rights Issue ended today, June 4, 2026. The Rights Issue comprised a maximum of 154,564,807 units, each unit consisting of eight newly issued shares and two warrants of series TO 7, corresponding to a maximum of 1,236,518,456 newly issued shares and 309,129,614 warrants of series TO 7, respectively. The subscription price amounted to SEK 1.36 per unit, corresponding to SEK 0.17 per share. The warrants are issued free of charge.

The preliminary outcome indicates that a total of 194,364,088 units have been subscribed for with and without the support of unit rights, corresponding to approximately 126 percent of the Rights Issue. This indicates that the Rights Issue was subscribed above the guaranteed level and that underwriting commitments will accordingly not be called upon. Through the Rights Issue, the Company will preliminarily receive approximately SEK 210 million before deduction of costs related to the Rights Issue. Upon full exercise of all warrants of series TO 7 issued in the Rights Issue, the Company will receive additional proceeds of up to approximately SEK 77 million before deduction of costs attributable to such exercise.

The above constitutes the preliminary outcome of the Rights Issue and may be subject to change. The final outcome of the Rights Issue is expected to be announced on or about June 9, 2026.

In light of the preliminary outcome indicating that the Rights Issue has been oversubscribed, the Board of Directors intends to utilize the option to increase the offering through a directed share issue of up to an additional approximately SEK 21 million.

Notification of allotment

Those who have subscribed for units without the support of unit rights in the Rights Issue will be allotted units in accordance with the principles set out in the EU Follow-on Prospectus published by the Company on May 19, 2026. Notification of allotment to those who have subscribed for units without the support of unit rights is expected to be distributed on or about June 9, 2026, and will be made through a contract note. Investors who have subscribed through nominees will receive notification of allotment in accordance with the procedures of their respective nominees. Only those who are allotted units will be notified.

Advisers

Corpura Fondkommission AB is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in connection with the Rights Issue. Advokatfirman Lindahl KB is acting as legal adviser to the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Elin Trampe, CEO

Phone: +46 72 502 10 10

E-mail: elin.trampe@dicotpharma.com

About Dicot Pharma AB

Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 16,750 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

This is a translation from the Swedish original. In case of differences between versions, the Swedish version prevails.

This information is information that Dicot Pharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-04 17:28 CEST.