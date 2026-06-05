Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: WF8) ("Altrova Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today, Greg Rossi has been appointed the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.

Greg Rossi is a seasoned C-suite executive with more than 25 years of experience leading operations, supply chain, manufacturing, distribution, engineering, and business transformation initiatives across multiple industries. Having worked with global CPG and supply chain organizations while also leading and scaling high-growth companies in the e-commerce, SaaS, logistics, staffing, health, and cannabis sectors, Greg brings a wealth of expertise in operational leadership, strategic growth, and complex buy-side and sell-side transactions. His combination of operational depth and entrepreneurial leadership will be instrumental in driving Altrova Health's continued expansion and long-term shareholder value creation.

Mr. Rossi will succeed outgoing CFO Jordan Greenberg.

Jordan Greenberg, a seasoned financial executive with extensive public company experience, has brought strategic direction and financial discipline to Altrova Health since his appointment in December 2024. With a track record of success in scaling growth-stage businesses and deep knowledge of public markets, Jordan has been instrumental in strengthening the Company's financial reporting and operational foundations during a pivotal period of transition, including the Company's rebranding from Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. to Altrova Health Inc.

"I would like to personally thank Jordan for his invaluable contributions during a transformative chapter for our Company. His leadership and expertise have been integral to establishing a strong financial framework, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors," said Geoff Benic, Chief Executive Officer of Altrova Health.

This appointment further bolsters Altrova Health's leadership bench as the Company enters its next phase of growth. With an enhanced focus on innovative health and wellness solutions, including the recently launched O-Spray product line and the Company's continued development of health and safety technologies, Greg Rossi's broad operational and transactional experience positions Altrova Health to accelerate its commercial strategy and drive scalable, long-term value for shareholders.

About Altrova Health Inc.

Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: WF8) is a Canadian public company building a growing portfolio of health solutions across detection, protection, treatment, and wellness. The Company's current product portfolio includes exclusive Canadian distribution rights for the NIRLAB SA ("NIRLAB") NIRLIGHT drug analysis device, the ToxiShield fentanyl and drink-spiking detection product line, and the O-Spray product line.

For more information, please visit: www.altrovahealth.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Altrova Health Inc.

"Geoff Benic"

Geoff Benic, CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's performance, business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing thereof, and costs in connection with the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones; the Company's dedication to advancing healthcare innovation and transforming the medical, wellness, and technology sectors; the Company creating a platform of synergistic businesses; Greg Rossi's operational expertise and leadership being instrumental in driving the Company's expansion and creating shareholder value; and the Company improving lives, fostering innovation, and contributing to a safer and healthier future.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300291

Source: Altrova Health Inc.