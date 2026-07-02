Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: WF8) (the "Company" or "Altrova Health") today announced a transition in its Board of Directors leadership. Raf Souccar has resigned as Chairman and as a member of the Company's Board of Directors. The Company is grateful for Mr. Souccar's service and is pleased that he will continue to support Altrova Health in an advisory capacity going forward.

The Board has appointed Tony Clement to serve as Chairman. Mr. Clement, who has served as a member of the Board, steps into this expanded leadership role at an important time for the Company.

"I want to sincerely thank Raf for his dedication and leadership as Chairman. His guidance has been invaluable to Altrova Health, and we are fortunate to retain his counsel as the Company moves forward," said Geoff Benic, Chief Executive Officer of Altrova Health. "We are equally excited to have Tony step into the Chairman role. His depth of experience in government and health policy makes him an outstanding fit for where Altrova Health is headed, and the entire Board looks forward to working closely with him in this capacity."

"Chairing Altrova Health has been a rewarding experience, and I am proud of what the team has built," said Raf Souccar. "I am confident in Tony's ability to lead the Board forward, and I look forward to staying closely involved as an advisor."

Mr. Clement's appointment as Chairman reflects the Board's deliberate focus on strengthening Altrova Health's leadership as the Company advances its healthcare portfolio. With a distinguished career spanning senior federal and provincial government roles, including experience in health policy, Mr. Clement brings perspective and relationships that the Board believes will be a meaningful asset to the Company at this stage of its development.

"I am honoured to take on the role of Chairman at such an important time for Altrova Health," said Tony Clement. "I look forward to working closely with Geoff, the Board, and the broader team as the Company continues to grow its healthcare portfolio."

About Tony Clement

The Honourable Tony Clement, P.C. is a former Canadian federal cabinet minister who served as Minister of Health, Minister of Industry, and President of the Treasury Board under Prime Minister Stephen Harper. He previously served as Ontario's Minister of Health and Long-Term Care under Premiers Mike Harris and Ernie Eves. Mr. Clement holds a law degree from the University of Toronto and has since held a number of board and advisory roles across the public and private sectors.

About Altrova Health Inc.

Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: WF8) is a Canadian public company building a growing portfolio of health solutions across detection, protection, treatment, and wellness. The Company's current product portfolio includes exclusive Canadian distribution rights for the NIRLAB SA ("NIRLAB") NIRLIGHT drug analysis device, the ToxiShield fentanyl and drink-spiking detection product line, and the O-Spray product line.

For more information, please visit: www.altrovahealth.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations for governance and leadership following the appointment of Tony Clement as Chairman, and the anticipated benefits of this transition to the Company.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to changes in the composition of the Board of Directors and management, general business and economic conditions, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303720

Source: Altrova Health Inc.