Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: ATVHF) (FSE: WF8) ("Altrova Health" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update across several areas of its business.

New OTCQB Trading Symbol

The Company's common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB under the new ticker symbol "ATVHF," effective as of market open on July 17, 2026, replacing the Company's prior symbol "SSPLF." The change does not affect the Company's share structure, CUSIP, or its listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, where shares continue to trade under "ROVA." The new symbol aligns the Company's US trading identity with the Altrova Health name and brand.

O-Spray Commercial Update

The Company continues to advance the commercial rollout of its O-Spray product line. Since launch, Altrova Health has been engaged in ongoing discussions with prospective distribution and licensing partners to expand O-Spray's reach across retail and healthcare practitioner channels. Management believes these partnership discussions, if concluded, would meaningfully accelerate O-Spray's market penetration, and the Company looks forward to providing further updates as agreements are finalized.

Additional NIRLAB Device Sale

The Company is pleased to announce the sale of an additional NIRLAB SA ("NIRLAB") NIRLIGHT drug analysis device to a First Nation community, expanding the device's presence within Indigenous community safety initiatives. This sale builds on Altrova Health's growing footprint with NIRLAB across Canada and reflects continued demand for rapid, non-invasive drug analysis tools among community health and public safety stakeholders.

Rapid Detection Strip Portfolio: Drug Lab 118 Ltd. (Drug Lab US)

The Company is also advancing a new commercial strategy for its rapid detection strip portfolio through its wholly owned subsidiary, Drug Lab 118 Ltd. ("Drug Lab US"), marking a rebrand and commercial relaunch of the product line under the Altrova Health umbrella.

Drug Lab US's core product lines, Drink Detective, Drug Detective, and Fentanyl Detective, provide rapid, user-friendly field detection tools addressing two urgent public health priorities: the rise in illicit drink spiking and the ongoing fentanyl crisis. Drink Detective is engineered to identify illicit substances and sedatives concealed in drinks, Drug Detective offers surface-testing to detect trace drug residue on personal property and packaging, and Fentanyl Detective delivers rapid, accurate detection of fentanyl and its analogs in high-risk environments.

Under its new commercial strategy, the Company is focused on scaling distribution of this portfolio across the United States and Canada, targeting educational institutions, hospitality operators, and municipal and public safety stakeholders.

Advisory Board Update

The Company is pleased to announce it is onboarding two new advisors: Castlewood Capital Corporation and Blaise Yerly.

Jason Libenson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Castlewood Capital Corporation, brings over ten years of experience in financial services, having held senior roles with several asset managers and raised capital across mutual funds, hedge funds, and flow-through fund structures. He has also served on the boards of various public companies. Mr. Libenson holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University and resides in Toronto.

Blaise Yerly brings over 30 years of experience in Canadian public markets as both an investor and director. He previously served as a director and Chairman of Aquiline Resources, acquired by Pan American Silver in 2009 for over $620 million in stock, and as a director of Treasury Metals (now NeXGold Mining) from 2008 to 2018 and Cypherpunk Holdings (now Sol Strategies Inc.) from 2017 to 2021. Mr. Yerly has served as Executive Chairman of Wacyba Ltd, a Swiss-based family holding company, since 2008, and has previously built and sold a heavy equipment distribution business in sub-Saharan Africa along with a related asset-based finance company.

"Jason and Blaise bring exactly the kind of capital markets and public company experience we want around the table as Altrova Health scales," said Geoff Benic, Chief Executive Officer of Altrova Health. "Jason's track record raising capital across a range of investment vehicles, paired with Blaise's three decades building and directing public companies, gives us valuable perspective as we advance our commercial strategy across O-Spray, NIRLAB, and our rapid detection portfolio."

The Company also confirms that statements in its July 2, 2026 press release regarding Raf Souccar continuing in an advisory capacity following his resignation as Chairman were included in error. Mr. Souccar is not serving, and has not agreed to serve, in any capacity with the Company.

About Altrova Health Inc.

Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: ATVHF) (FSE: WF8) is a Canadian public company building a growing portfolio of health solutions across detection, protection, treatment, and wellness. The Company's current product portfolio includes exclusive Canadian distribution rights for the NIRLAB SA ("NIRLAB") NIRLIGHT drug analysis device, the ToxiShield fentanyl and drink-spiking detection product line, and the O-Spray product line, alongside the rapid detection strip portfolio of its subsidiary Drug Lab 118 Ltd.

For more information, please visit: www.altrovahealth.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Altrova Health Inc.

"Geoff Benic"

Geoff Benic, CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's trading under its new OTCQB symbol, anticipated partnership and licensing discussions for O-Spray, expected commercial expansion of NIRLAB and Drug Lab US's rapid detection strip portfolio, and the Company's Board composition. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks relating to the completion of partnership or licensing agreements, market adoption of the Company's products, regulatory factors, and general business and economic conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them, as they only apply as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306031

Source: Altrova Health Inc.