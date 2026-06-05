Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - Robert Eckford, Chief Executive Officer, RUA Gold Inc. ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: RUA) joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's graduation to TSX.





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Rua Gold is a New Zealand-focused gold and antimony exploration company, advancing highly prospective projects in the country's most historically productive mining districts.

The Company is strategically positioned to benefit from New Zealand's streamlined and pro-development permitting environment, accelerating exploration and project advancement timelines.

With projects located in proven mineral belts, strong infrastructure access, and a disciplined exploration strategy, Rua Gold is focused on delivering high-grade discoveries and long-term value creation. The company combines technical expertise with responsible development practices in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300320

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange