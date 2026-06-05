Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTCID: HYPAF) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company", "Hyper Bit", or "HYPE") announces that Mr. Brian Gusko has tendered his resignation as a Director of the Company, effective June 5th, 2026, in order to pursue other opportunities.

The Company would also like to provide a corporate update on its business operations and ongoing efforts to complete its previously announced acquisition (the "Proposed Acquisition") of Dogecoin Mining Technologies Corp. ("DMTC"), a Dogecoin ("DOGE") and Litecoin ("LTC") crypto mining infrastructure company focused on building scalable, high-performance cryptocurrency mining operations. The Company and DCMT are committed to completing the Proposed Acquisition as soon as possible.

DMTC has an experienced operations team with expertise in blockchain, big data, artificial intelligence and a renewable-energy-powered co-location agreement at a facility with access to up to 11 megawatts of capacity. DMTC has secured its portion of that capacity at an anticipated all-in power and hosting rate of under CAD$0.10 per kilowatt-hour. DMTC is positioned to scale mining operations upon allocation of capital resources, leveraging industry-leading hardware, low-cost sustainable energy and operational expertise to pursue profitability and long-term value creation in the expanding digital asset ecosystem.

DCMT holds a portfolio of ElphaPex DG1+ and DG2 ASIC miners or "Rigs" consisting of twenty DG1+ and twenty-five next generation DG2s as well as hardware supply agreements for up to 2,660 additional ElphaPex DG1+ and DG2 units currently hosted in an 11MW, purpose built crypto mining facility in Quebec, Canada, where the Rigs are managed for the mining of DOGE and LTC.

Dallas La Porta, president, chief executive officer and director of Hyper Bit, stated: "The acquisition of DMTC will accelerate Hyper Bit in its pursuit of building scalable, high performance crypto currency mining operations. Hyper Bit is well positioned as one of the first publicly traded, altcoin-focused mining companies, with the goal of delivering long-term value creation and profitability within the rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem. We look forward to working with the DMTC team, whose extensive expertise and industry connections add substantial strategic value to Hyper Bit."

About ElphaPex DG2

The DG2 from ElphaPex is one of the latest cutting-edge ASIC miners for mining DOGE and LTC. The ElphaPex DG2 has one of the highest hash rates on the Scrypt Algorithm with a maximum hash rate of 18 GH/s for a power consumption of only 3960W. This results in an impressive power efficiency of 0.22j/Mh. The ElphaPex DG2 runs on the Scrypt Algorithm offering a dual mining experience for both DOGE and LTC.

Figure 1. ElphaPex DG2 mining rig for Dogecoin and Litecoin

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6634/300404_90a34d9d14658813_002full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6634/300404_90a34d9d14658813_003full.jpg

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

Stay informed on our latest developments by subscribing to Company updates at Hyperbit.ca and follow us across our social media channels: X.com, TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is publicly listed in Canada (CSE: HYPE), the USA (OTCID: HYPAF) and in Europe (FSE: N7S0).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(Signed) "Dallas La Porta" __________

Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

No investment is without risk. Crypto currencies are particularly volatile and therefore particularly risky. Companies that are developing technologies and investing in crypto mining can potentially be adversely affected by its inherent volatility. Readers are cautioned to always consult an investment advisor to determine if an opportunity is right for you.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300404

Source: Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.