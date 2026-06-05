le 5 juin/June 2026Leocor Mining Inc. ("Leocor") has announced a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which it will distribute (the "Distribution") all of its 17,647,058 common shares (the "Intrepid Shares") of Intrepid Metals Corp.Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Company will effect the Distribution of all of its 17,647,058 Intrepid Shares, representing approximately 15.09% of the issued and outstanding Intrepid Shares as of the date hereof, to Shareholders on a pro rata basis. Each existing Leocor Share will be exchanged for: (i) one new common share of Leocor having the same attributes as the existing Leocor Shares; and (ii) a pro rata entitlement to the Intrepid Shares to be distributed, based on an exchange ratio to be determined at the date of closing of the Arrangement (the "Exchange Ratio"). Based on the distribution of all 17,647,058 Intrepid Shares and the 246,020,252 Leocor Shares issued and outstanding as of the date of this bulletin, the Exchange Ratio would be approximately 0.07173 of an Intrepid Share for each Leocor Share held.Only Shareholders who hold Leocor Shares as of the closing date of the Arrangement will be entitled to receive Intrepid Shares pursuant to the Distribution.The closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur on June 9, 2026.__________________________________Leocor Mining Inc. (« Leocor ») a annoncé un plan d'arrangement approuvé par le tribunal (l'« Arrangement ») en vertu duquel elle distribuera (la « Distribution ») la totalité de ses 17 647 058 actions ordinaires (les « Actions Intrepid ») d'Intrepid Metals Corp.Conformément à l'Arrangement, la Société procédera à la Distribution de la totalité de ses 17 647 058 Actions Intrepid, représentant environ 15,09 % des Actions Intrepid émises et en circulation à la date des présentes, aux actionnaires au prorata de leurs participations. Chaque Action Leocor existante sera échangée contre: (i) une nouvelle action ordinaire de Leocor ayant les mêmes caractéristiques que les Actions Leocor existantes; et (ii) un droit au prorata des Actions Intrepid à distribuer, selon un ratio d'échange qui sera déterminé à la date de clôture de l'Arrangement (le « Ratio d'échange »). Sur la base de la répartition des 17 647 058 actions Intrepid et des 246 020 252 actions Leocor émises et en circulation à la date du présent bulletin, le ratio d'échange serait d'environ 0,07173 action Intrepid pour chaque action Leocor détenue.Seuls les actionnaires détenant des actions Leocor à la date de clôture de l'opération auront droit à des actions Intrepid dans le cadre de la distribution.La clôture de l'opération est prévue le 9 juin 2026.OLD Security Name/ANCIEN Nom de sécurité: Leocor Mining Inc. - Common SharesSymbol(s)/Symbole(s): LECRCUSIP & ISIN: 52637M103/CA52637M1032Ex-distribution Date/Date ex-distribution: le 9 juin/June 2026Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 9 juin/June 2026Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: le 12 juin/June 2026NEW Security Name/NOUVEAU Nom de sécurité: Leocor Mining Inc. - Common SharesSymbol(s)/Symbole(s): LECRNEW/Nouveau CUSIP: 52637P 10 6NEW/Nouveau ISIN: CA 52637P 10 6 2Effective Trading Date/Date de négociation effective: le 10 juin/June 2026If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.comPour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.