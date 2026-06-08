At the International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC 2026) held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), SVOLT Energy Storage presented a comprehensive portfolio of full-scenario energy storage solutions covering residential, commercial and industrial (C&I), and utility-scale applications. On the opening day, SVOLT signed a number of strategic cooperation and supply agreements representing more than 8 GWh of cumulative capacity. The agreements reflect growing market recognition of the company's latest developments in energy storage ...

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