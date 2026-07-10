SVOLT recently launched a new energy storage solution for AI data centers and C&I customers at The smarter E 2026 in Munich. The company's new 285 kWh all-in-one unit features solid-liquid hybrid (semi-solid) LFP cell technology and meets the same price point as traditional mainstream 268 kWh products. This AIDC-dedicated solution clearly demonstrates the advantages of solid-liquid hybrid batteries in terms of safety and cycle life. In his interview, Xu Tian, General Manager of Overseas Energy Storage Sales at SVOLT, said the company will be launching a 6 MWh container solution later in 2026. ...

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