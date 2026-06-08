iZafe Group: May Monthly Letter: Continued Scaling and Increased Utilisation

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - May was a month in which we continued to build on the foundation established during the spring. Following the entry into force of the ADDA agreement and increased activity across several markets, our focus is now on methodically converting pipeline, customer dialogues and procurements into concrete implementations and more active units.

The number of active Dosell units increased by approximately 4 percent compared with the previous month. This is an important confirmation that we continue to grow, while also being clear that implementations in municipal health and social care often require planning, training, anchoring and gradual scaling.

During May, we also passed 1 million completed dispensations. For us, this is one of the most important metrics, as it shows how many times Dosell has helped ensure that people receive the right medication at the right time. It is also clear evidence that Dosell is not only being installed, but is increasingly being used in daily care.

Sweden: continued activity following ADDA

In Sweden, work continues with call-offs, procurements and implementations. The ADDA agreement has increased the visibility of medication dispensers and created a clearer path for municipalities that want to implement the solution on a larger scale. At the same time, we see that some municipalities continue to choose to conduct their own procurements, which means that we are working in parallel across several different processes.

During May, we have maintained a high level of activity with customer meetings, training sessions, start-ups and tender presentations. Several municipalities are at different stages of the process, from initial demonstrations to preparations for implementation. We also see that existing customers continue to expand their use of Dosell, which is an important signal that the solution creates value in practice.

We have also continued to strengthen our organisation to meet the increased level of activity. New resources within implementation and customer-facing work are important in order to shorten lead times, maintain high quality in start-ups and ensure that more municipalities can move from pilot projects to broader implementation in a secure and structured way.

Vitalis: clear market interest

At the beginning of May, we participated for the first time with our own booth at Vitalis. The fair confirmed the growing interest in medication dispensers and resulted in a large number of relevant dialogues with municipalities, regions, partners and decision-makers. These discussions reinforced the picture of a growing need for solutions that increase safety, independence and efficiency in medication management.

The Netherlands: structure for continued growth

In the Netherlands, work continues to build a more scalable commercial structure. During the spring, we have strengthened the local organisation and are now working more systematically with pipeline, customer follow-up, implementations and integrations.

During May, dialogues with both existing and new care organisations continued. Several customers are now evaluating how Dosell can be scaled up following initial use, and we continue to see interest from organisations that want to make their medication management more efficient.

At the same time, we are building a stronger pipeline for the period after the summer, when several customers are expected to be able to take the next step in their implementations. Together with the work on integrations and simplified implementation flows, this creates better conditions for scaling the solution effectively in the Dutch market.

Norway and other markets

In Norway, work continues together with existing and new potential partners, where we see growing interest in medication dispensers. The focus is on creating the right conditions for implementation and further market development.

In Finland, Iceland and Spain, work continues together with our partners. Although we do not have any specific news to communicate from these markets this month, we continue to see long-term potential and are working to strengthen our presence, dialogues and conditions for future implementations.

Product, quality and organisation

For Dosell to become the natural choice in medication management, we need to continue developing both the product and our ways of working. For this reason, there is a strong focus on stability, user experience, onboarding, integrations and operational reliability.

At the same time, we continue to strengthen the organisation as the level of activity increases. Recruitment, onboarding and structure take time in the short term, but are necessary for us to be able to manage more parallel implementations while maintaining high quality for customers, partners and users.

Our ambition is not only to grow quickly, but to grow in a way that is sustainable and strengthens Dosell's position in the long term.

Looking ahead: methodically moving from interest to active units

We are now moving forward with a clear focus on execution. This means converting interest into agreements, agreements into start-ups, and start-ups into active units that are used every day.

Our priorities going forward are to:

• Continue work with call-offs and procurements in Sweden

• Carry out planned implementations with high quality

• Drive scaling in the Netherlands

• Strengthen the organisation in line with growth

• Continue developing our international partner dialogues

• Continue improving the product, onboarding and operational reliability

We continue to work long-term and with clear focus to make Dosell a natural part of the future of medication management.

Thank you for following our journey.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

Image Attachments

Dosell Äldre Dam Och Ung Kvinna

Attachments

May monthly letter: continued scaling and increased utilisation

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/may-monthly-letter-continued-scaling-and-increased-utilisation-1173855