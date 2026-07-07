iZafe Group: June Monthly Letter - Strong Pipeline and Preparations for An Intensive Autumn

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - June was a month in which we continued to build on the increased activity we have seen during the spring. At the same time, the upcoming holiday period is affecting the pace of certain decisions and implementations. Our focus has therefore been on driving forward the deals and start-ups that can be closed before the holidays, while also building structure and capacity ahead of an intensive autumn.

The development of active Dosell units remained positive during June, while several larger processes are now in planning, preparation and start-up after the summer. The focus is therefore on converting the strong pipeline built up during the spring into concrete implementations and more active units during the second half of the year.

Sweden - strong pipeline ahead of Q3

In Sweden, the ADDA agreement continues to create new opportunities and clearer processes for municipalities that want to introduce medication dispensers on a larger scale. During June, we have continued dialogues with several municipalities that completed their preparatory work during the spring and are now planning for call-offs and start-ups after the summer.

We currently have six municipalities with planned start-up during August and September. In addition, dialogues are ongoing with a further twelve municipalities where contract proposals are on the table and where the ambition is to start during Q3.

At the same time, several municipalities continue to conduct their own procurements alongside ADDA, which means that we continue to work in parallel across several different processes. Our view is that the market is now maturing rapidly. More municipalities have moved from wanting to understand what a medication dispenser is, to actively planning how Dosell can be introduced into their operations.

To meet the increased level of activity, we have continued to strengthen the organisation, including through the recruitment of a new implementation specialist with experience from close care and municipal operations. This strengthens our ability to carry out start-ups with high quality and create confidence among both staff and users.

The Netherlands - pipeline, structure and upcoming deliveries

In the Netherlands, we continue to build a stronger foundation for scaling. During the spring, we have strengthened the local organisation and introduced better structure for pipeline management, customer follow-up, planned rollouts and prioritisation of business opportunities.

We see very clear potential in the Dutch market. Several care organisations are in active dialogues regarding scaling, and the work is now focused on converting these opportunities into planned rollouts, active units and recurring revenue. The market places high demands on integrations, support and adapted implementation flows, which makes structure and the right prioritisation essential in order to scale effectively.

As previously communicated, manufacturing has been affected by delayed components. These are now expected to arrive in early July, which means that manufacturing can begin during the month. The objective is to start delivering new Dosell units from August to customers in the Netherlands that are awaiting the updated version, in line with each organisation's readiness for rollout. This is an important piece of the puzzle in enabling us to scale up in the Netherlands during the second half of the year.

Other markets

In Norway, work continues together with existing and potential partners. We continue to see growing interest in medication dispensers and are working to create the right conditions for upcoming implementations.

In Finland, Iceland and Spain, work continues together with our partners. Although we do not have any major news to communicate from these markets this month, important dialogues and preparations are ongoing, strengthening our opportunities for the coming periods.

Product, operations and organisation

During June, we have continued to work on product improvements, integrations, onboarding and operational stability. As more customers and markets are added, this work becomes increasingly important. Our ambition is for Dosell to be easy to implement, safe to use and scalable for both small and large organisations.

We are also using the summer to strengthen our internal processes. This includes training materials, clearer customer journeys, better follow-up and improved structure in sales and implementation. This may not always be the most visible work externally, but it is critical to enabling us to grow faster and in a more controlled way during the autumn.

Summer break for the monthly letter

As July is normally a quieter period for many customers and partners, the monthly letter will now take a summer break. The next monthly letter will be published in September and will cover the month of August. As usual, we will communicate separately if any events occur that need to be disclosed in accordance with applicable regulations.

Looking ahead - focus on start-ups, delivery and autumn growth

We enter the summer with a stronger pipeline than before, both in Sweden and the Netherlands. At the same time, it is important to be clear that much of this pipeline now needs to be converted into actual implementation during the second half of the year.

Our priorities going forward are to:

Carry out planned start-ups in Sweden during August and September

Continue work with call-offs through ADDA

Drive ongoing contract dialogues towards decisions

Begin deliveries from the new production to the Netherlands

Continue strengthening the organisation and our implementation processes

Support our partners in other markets

We continue to work long-term and with clear focus to make Dosell a natural part of the future of medication management.

Thank you for following our journey. We wish you a great summer.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

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June monthly letter - strong pipeline and preparations for an intensive autumn

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/june-monthly-letter-strong-pipeline-and-preparations-for-an-intensive-1187361