iZafe Group: Monthly Letter April - Increased Activity and Growing Implementations

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - April was characterized by a high level of activity across several areas. We continue to see strong interest in Dosell, both in Sweden and internationally, while the focus is increasingly shifting from procurement processes and dialogue to actual implementation and scaling.

During the month, we continued to strengthen the organization in order to meet growing demand and manage an increasing number of start-ups, installations and customer dialogues. The number of active Dosell units increased during the month by approximately 5 percent compared with the previous month, driven by new implementations and expansions among existing customers.

At the same time, we see clear signs that the market for medication dispensing devices continues to mature rapidly, particularly in Sweden, where the ADDA framework agreement is now creating new opportunities for municipalities and regions to initiate broader rollouts.

Sweden - Increased Activity Following ADDA

Since the ADDA framework agreement came into effect, we have seen a clear increase in interest from municipalities that are now evaluating how Dosell can be implemented on a larger scale. Several municipalities are planning call-offs under the framework agreement, and we are engaged in ongoing dialogues regarding upcoming implementations.

During April, we continued to carry out a large number of demonstrations, start-ups and customer meetings. We also see that several processes are moving faster than before, with some municipalities now progressing from initial dialogue to decision within a significantly shorter timeframe.

We have also demonstrated Dosell to a first major municipality through ADDA and are now awaiting feedback on the next steps in the process.

At the same time, more municipalities are continuing to move from pilot projects to broader deployment. This confirms that medication dispensing devices are increasingly being viewed as a natural part of future medication management and preventive care.

Vitalis - Strong Interest in Medication Dispensing Devices

At the beginning of May, we participated for the first time with our own booth at Vitalis, the largest e-health and welfare technology exhibition in the Nordic region. The event was highly successful, and we held a large number of meetings with municipalities, regions and collaboration partners.

A clear trend from this year's exhibition was that medication dispensing devices are now a prioritized area for many municipalities and regions. The ADDA framework agreement has contributed to increased visibility for the topic, and several presentations and discussions during the event focused on the benefits of digital medication management and how municipalities are working to strengthen independence and safety for users.

Among other things, results were presented from municipalities already using medication dispensing devices, showing very high levels of perceived safety and independence.

The Netherlands - Continued Focus on Scaling

In the Netherlands, we continue to build for long-term growth. The organization has been strengthened with additional resources to manage more implementations and a higher pace of scaling in the coming quarters.

During April, we continued dialogues with both new and existing care organizations regarding the scaling of Dosell. A particular focus is on integrations and simplified implementation flows, which are key to scaling the solution efficiently in the Dutch market.

Finland and Other Markets

We continue our work in Finland, where we submitted a major tender in April with significant potential. At the same time, dialogues and activities continue together with our partners in Norway, Iceland and Spain.

Across several markets, we see the same overall trend as in Sweden: an increasing focus on digitalization, independence and more efficient medication management within healthcare and social care.

Product, Quality and Scalability

To meet the increasing activity level and prepare for more parallel start-ups, we have strengthened the organization within implementation, support, technology and quality assurance. The purpose is to reduce lead times, improve onboarding and ensure stable operations as Dosell is scaled across more markets.

We also continue to develop our platform and workflows with a focus on scalability, user experience and stability. Among other things, further work has been carried out on our remote care platform and new onboarding flows.

Looking Ahead - From Pipeline to Implementation

After a period focused on tenders, partnerships and market development, we are now entering a phase where implementation and scaling are becoming increasingly important. In the coming months, the work will primarily focus on converting the increased interest into concrete start-ups, more active units and scalable implementations.

Our priorities going forward are to:

Carry out start-ups and implementations in new municipalities

Continue the work with call-offs through ADDA

Drive scaling in the Netherlands

Strengthen the organization in line with growth

Continue developing our international partner dialogues

We remain committed to working long term and purposefully to make Dosell a natural part of the future of medication management.

Thank you for following our journey.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

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Monthly Letter April - Increased Activity and Growing Implementations

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/monthly-letter-april-increased-activity-and-growing-implementations-1165317