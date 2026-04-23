iZafe Group: Dosell Awarded Contract with Västervik Municipality Regarding Medication Dispensing Devices

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - iZafe Group AB (publ) announces that its subsidiary Dosell AB, together with Atea Sverige AB, has been awarded a contract with Västervik Municipality and cooperating municipalities regarding the supply of medication dispensing devices.

The award relates to tender area Group B, simple medication dispensing device, where Dosell is offered as a solution for medication management within municipal healthcare and social care. Delivery and implementation are carried out in collaboration with Atea Sverige AB.

The contract entered into force on April 1, 2026 and is valid for two years, with the option to extend for an additional one plus one years. Deliveries will be carried out gradually during the contract period based on call-offs from the municipalities.

The estimated total volume in the procurement amounts to approximately 500 units, which at full deployment corresponds to an annual recurring revenue of approximately SEK 3.7 million for iZafe Group.

"We are pleased to have been awarded this contract together with Atea Sverige AB with Västervik and the cooperating municipalities, several of which already use our solution today," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group AB.

Dosell is a connected medication dispensing device that supports correct and safe medication management in the home. The solution is used within municipal operations and is designed to meet requirements for functionality, safety and user-friendliness.

Through this contract, iZafe Group strengthens its presence in the Swedish municipal market within digital medication management.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

Image Attachments

Nurse Older Man Fist Bumping

Attachments

Dosell awarded contract with Västervik Municipality regarding medication dispensing devices

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dosell-awarded-contract-with-v%c3%a4stervik-municipality-regarding-medicat-1160255