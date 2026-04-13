iZafe Group Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification and Strengthens Its Position for International Expansion

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - iZafe Group AB (publ) today announces that the company has obtained certification according to the international ISO/IEC 27001 standard for information security. The certification covers all companies within the group: iZafe Group, Dosell Sweden, Dosell Netherlands, and Pilloxa, and includes the development, operation, and delivery of the company's products and services.

ISO/IEC 27001 is a globally recognized standard that ensures organizations work in a structured and systematic way to protect information, manage risks, and maintain a high level of security across their operations.

The certification confirms that iZafe has implemented a robust and scalable information security management system, in line with the requirements of customers, partners, and regulatory authorities in the markets where the company operates.

"This is an important milestone for iZafe and a clear validation of the work we have done to build a secure and scalable platform. The certification strengthens our competitiveness in tenders, simplifies dialogues with larger customers and partners, and creates strong conditions for continued international expansion," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

As demand for digital healthcare solutions continues to grow, so do the requirements for secure handling of data and systems. With the ISO/IEC 27001 certification, iZafe Group further strengthens its position as a trusted provider in digital medication management and remote care, taking another step forward in its commercial development.

More information about iZafe Group's work within information security and compliance can be found on the company's Trust Center: https://compliance.izafegroup.com/

The certification is valid until April 2029 and will be subject to annual audits.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

Image Attachments

ISO27001

Attachments

iZafe Group Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification and Strengthens Its Position for International Expansion

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/izafe-group-achieves-iso%2fiec-27001-certification-and-strengthens-its-1156946