iZafe Group: Monthly Update March - ADDA in Effect and Preparations for the Next Growth Phase

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - March has been a month where several important milestones have been achieved for iZafe Group. The ADDA framework agreement has now come into effect in Sweden, we are seeing clear commercial breakthroughs across multiple markets, and we continue to strengthen the organization to meet increasing demand. We are currently in a phase where many activities are progressing in parallel. Several deals are now materializing while we are building the capacity needed to scale up deliveries in the coming quarters.

Sweden - ADDA in effect and growing demand

On March 31, the ADDA framework agreement came into effect, enabling municipalities and regions to procure Dosell directly through the national framework. We already have our first contract in place and are in dialogue with several municipalities planning to place orders in the near term.

During March, we received orders from two larger municipalities that have decided to switch from previous solutions to Dosell, corresponding to approximately 150 and 100 units respectively. Deployment will take place gradually throughout Q2.

We have also been awarded a contract in the Jönköping region through a procurement outside of ADDA, opening up new use cases related to more preventive care.

During the month, we conducted 16 demonstrations and initiated implementations in three new municipalities. We continue to see a clear trend where more municipalities move from pilot projects to broader deployment.

Organization - investing to enable scale

Following the directed share issue of approximately SEK 19.8 million, we are actively strengthening the organization across sales, implementation, and support.

This work is crucial for our continued growth, but it also means that a significant amount of time and focus is currently devoted to recruitment, onboarding, and building internal structures. This impacts short-term capacity but is a necessary investment to meet demand and scale the business effectively over time.

Netherlands - investments ahead of scaling

In the Netherlands, we continue to strengthen the foundation for growth. The organization has been reinforced with both a Country Manager and an Account Manager, while we have also invested in a larger warehouse to ensure short delivery times.

We have experienced some production delays related to component supply, as a result of the current global situation with disrupted supply chains and longer lead times for electronic components. This means that the next larger production batch is delayed by approximately 2 to 3 months.

The upcoming production includes important adaptations that will allow us to better meet the specific requirements of the Dutch market. This strengthens our position and enables a broader rollout to more customers going forward.

The current version of Dosell is working well and is already in active use among our customers, both in the Netherlands and in other markets, with strong results. At the same time, some customers in the Netherlands have chosen to wait for the updated version before scaling up, as it is optimized for local conditions. This affects the pace in the short term, while we maintain strong delivery capacity in other markets.

Overall, this creates solid conditions for a clear acceleration in the Netherlands during Q2 and Q3.

Norway - ready for rollout

In Norway, everything is now prepared for the launch in the six municipalities included in the procurement we previously won together with our partner Vakt og Alarm. The focus is now on training and implementation.

Demand for medication dispensing solutions is high, and we have also submitted a bid in an additional procurement during the month.

Increased international interest and visibility

During March, we presented Dosell to an international delegation within elderly care from Belgium, with more than 40 participants. The level of interest was very high and confirms the strong need for the solution beyond our current markets.

We have also secured our own booth at Vitalis in May, the largest eHealth event in the Nordics, where we will meet both existing and new customers. In connection with this, our CEO Anders Segerström will also participate as a speaker and panelist on the future of medication management.

Other

During March, we were granted a European patent within data-driven medication management, strengthening our long-term position and intellectual property value.

At the same time, we continue our work together with partners in Finland, Iceland, and Spain.

Looking ahead - focus on delivery and execution

We are now entering Q2 with a strong pipeline, more contracts in place, and an organization that is being strengthened.

Our focus going forward is to:

Scale up deliveries linked to ADDA and existing agreements

Execute new municipal implementations

Continue strengthening the organization

Drive expansion in the Netherlands

Support rollouts in Norway

We are in a phase where much of the work is focused on enabling the next stage of growth, with the effects expected to become more visible during Q2 and onwards.

We continue to work with determination to make Dosell a natural part of the future of medication management.

Thank you for following our journey.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

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Monthly Update March - ADDA in effect and preparations for the next growth phase

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/monthly-update-march-adda-in-effect-and-preparations-for-the-next-gro-1156596