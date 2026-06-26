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WKN: A12CNT | ISIN: SE0003656834 | Ticker-Symbol: M02
Frankfurt
26.06.26 | 08:08
0,032 Euro
+1,89 % +0,001
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IZAFE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IZAFE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
26.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
130 Leser
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iZafe Group's CEO Transfers Shares Privately to Enable Participation in LTIP 2026:I

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - iZafe Group AB (publ.) announces that the company's CEO, Anders Segerström, has transferred 900,901 B shares in iZafe Group AB to Magnus Gilland. Magnus Gilland also participated in the company's most recent directed share issue. The transaction has been carried out privately outside the marketplace and does not constitute a new share issue or capital raise for the company.

The purpose of the transfer is to create private liquidity to enable Anders Segerström's participation in the company's long-term incentive program for employees, LTIP 2026:I, which was resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2026. The program is designed to create long-term alignment between employees and shareholders and is linked to long-term value creation in the company.

Following the transaction, Anders Segerström's holding amounts to 2,558,550 B shares in iZafe Group AB.

"I remain strongly committed to iZafe for the long term. The sale is carried out to enable my participation in the company's long-term incentive program, where the value is clearly linked to long-term value creation for shareholders. It also feels positive that the shares are transferred to a person who has previously shown support for the company," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group AB.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
David Bagares gata 3
111 38 Stockholm
E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafegroup.com
eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

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iZafe Group's CEO transfers shares privately to enable participation in LTIP 2026:I

SOURCE: iZafe Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/izafe-groups-ceo-transfers-shares-privately-to-enable-participation-i-1182829

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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