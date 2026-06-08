EQS-News: NeuroOne Medical Technologies
/ Key word(s): Financial
EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN., - June 8, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, today announced that the Company will participate in the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Conference June 17-18, 2026.
Dave Rosa, President & Chief Executive Officer, will attend the Planet MicroCap Conference in Las Vegas, NV where he is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Mr. Rosa is also scheduled to deliver a Company presentation on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time/3:00 p.m. Eastern Time in TRACK 6 - Raphael 3 and will provide commercialization updates and anticipated milestones for the OneRF platform for treatment of the brain, pain, and advanced drug delivery.
Mr. Rosa also took part in a CEO interview with Planet MicroCap host Robert Kraft ahead of the conference and can be viewed here.
Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Conference
Attendee: Dave Rosa, President & Chief Executive Officer
For more information on the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Conference, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to NMTC@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.
About NeuroOne
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo Cortical Electrodes, Evo sEEG Electrodes, OneRF Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for drug delivery, basivertebral nerve ablation and spinal cord stimulation programs. For more information, visit nmtc1.com.
Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.
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News Source: NeuroOne Medical Technologies
08.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NeuroOne Medical Technologies
|United States
|ISIN:
|US64130M2098
|EQS News ID:
|2341592
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2341592 08.06.2026 CET/CEST