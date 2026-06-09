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WKN: 858560 | ISIN: US5324571083 | Ticker-Symbol: LLY
Tradegate
09.06.26 | 07:46
1.004,80 Euro
+0,86 % +8,60
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.002,401.005,6007:58
1.002,401.005,6007:58
ACCESS Newswire
09.06.2026 07:38 Uhr
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AlzeCure Pharma Enters Into A Collaboration And Out-Licensing Agreement With Lilly For Alzheimer's Project

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) ("AlzeCure")(STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6), which develops small-molecule drug candidates for CNS diseases with a focus on Alzheimer's disease and pain, announced today that the company has entered into a collaboration and out-licensing agreement with the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") regarding the global rights to the Alzheimer's project Alzstatin ACD680. AlzeCure will receive an upfront payment of $10 million USD, development and commercial milestones, and tiered mid-single digit royalties on sales. The total deal value, excluding royalty payments, may exceed $1 billion USD.

Alzstatin ACD680 is a gamma-secretase modulator that aims to reduce the production of the harmful amyloid-beta protein, Aß42, which forms the building blocks of the amyloid plaques found in the brains of Alzheimer's patients. In addition, ACD680 is designed to increase the production of shorter, benign Aß proteins, Aß37 and Aß38, which may reduce the aggregation of Aß42, thereby also reducing the build-up of harmful plaques in the brain.

"Gamma-secretase modulators, which we have developed within the Alzstatin platform, are small-molecule drugs where the mechanism has a strong genetic link to the disease," says Johan Sandin, Chief Scientific Officer at AlzeCure Pharma.

"The Alzstatin compounds are hoped to be used to counteract re-accumulation of harmful amyloid in the brain. In the long term, these compounds may also serve as a preventive treatment to prevent the development of Alzheimer's disease," says AlzeCure's CEO Martin Jönsson.

"The agreement with Lilly is an important milestone for AlzeCure and Alzstatin," continues AlzeCure's CEO Martin Jönsson.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Swedish authorities under foreign direct investment regulations.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46(0)76 767 50 77
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure is a Swedish biotech company developing new, innovative drug therapies for severe diseases and conditions affecting the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain-indications where available treatment options today are very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several drug candidates in parallel based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore, Alzstatin and Painless.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

This information is information that AlzeCure Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-09 07:10 CEST.

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO And Johan Sandin CSO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure Pharma enters into a collaboration and out-licensing agreement with Lilly for Alzheimer's project

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alzecure-pharma-enters-into-a-collaboration-and-out-licensing-agreeme-1174386

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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