Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ('CTP' or the 'Company'), Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, today announces the scrip take-up and conversion ratio of its 2025 final dividend.

The 2025 final dividend amounted to €0.32 per ordinary share. Shareholders were given the choice to receive the dividend either in shares (default) or in cash, with the share fraction for the dividend based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's shares on Euronext Amsterdam of the last three trading days of the election period, ending on 8 June 2026 (including).

The number of dividend rights that entitles to 1 new ordinary share has been set at 48.60. The share dividend corresponds to the cash dividend of €0.32 per ordinary share.

Shareholders representing 49.0% of the total number of outstanding ordinary shares have chosen to receive the dividend in cash, while shareholders representing 51.0% of the total number of outstanding ordinary shares opted for payment in shares.

After payment of the dividend by way of delivery of the ordinary shares, the total number of issued and outstanding ordinary shares will increase by 5,092,570 to a total of 490,185,276 ordinary shares. The ordinary shares to be delivered as payment have a nominal value of €0.16 per share, are fully fungible with the Company's issued ordinary shares and will be listed and admitted to trading on Euronext Amsterdam. The payment date for the dividend payment in cash and delivery of the ordinary shares will be 12 June 2026.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 14.7 million sqm of GLA in 11 countries and 2.0 million sqm under construction as at 31 March 2026. Our ready-built factories and warehouses, together with our custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. We build ?long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining roughly 90% annual retention and generating over 70% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring our commitment to sustainable development. CTP has Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Stable), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A (Stable). For more information, visit CTP's website: www.ctp.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608444837/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Chief Investment Officer

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu



Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu