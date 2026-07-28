Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area, has delivered a new 56,000 sqm distribution centre for LPP Logistics at CTPark Bucharest West, marking another milestone in the companies' long-term partnership and further expanding LPP Logistics' operations at the industrial park.

The new facility has become operational and will strengthen LPP Group's supply chain across South-Eastern Europe, serving stores in Romania, Bulgaria and Greece while supporting the continued expansion of the Group's fastest-growing fashion brand, Sinsay. Located adjacent to LPP Logistics' e-commerce fulfilment centre opened in late 2025, the new distribution centre enables the company to serve both bricks-and-mortar retail and e-commerce operations from a single logistics hub.

Delivered less than a year after the lease agreement was signed, the project demonstrates CTP's ability to execute large-scale logistics developments within accelerated timelines, providing clients with the speed, flexibility and certainty required for ambitious regional expansion plans.

Andrei Marian, Business Development Director at CTP Romania, commented: "Delivering a 56,000 sqm distribution centre within such a short timeframe reflects the strength of our integrated development model and the value of long-term partnerships. We are proud that our partnership continues to grow stronger and that CTPark Bucharest West is helping LPP Logistics build one of the most advanced logistics platforms in South-Eastern Europe. This latest expansion forms part of a distribution centre that, upon completion, will comprise a total of 215,000 sqm, reinforcing its position as one of the largest logistics hubs in the region."

Strategically located near Bucharest, with direct access to the A1 motorway and efficient connections to the Port of Constan?a, the new distribution centre strengthens LPP Logistics' regional distribution network by shortening transport routes, increasing operational flexibility and enabling faster replenishment of stores across South-Eastern Europe.

Designed for long-term scalability, the facility currently supports simultaneous deliveries to more than 450 stores, with infrastructure already prepared for a future expansion that will significantly increase operational capacity as LPP Group continues to grow across the region.

The warehouse incorporates advanced automation technologies for transporting, sorting and preparing goods for dispatch, alongside premium industrial flooring solutions specifically designed for high-performance logistics operations.

The building also integrates a range of sustainability features, including a greywater recovery system, energy-efficient LED lighting, water and air treatment systems, oil and petroleum separator systems, and a roof structure designed to maximise natural daylight. The building has achieved an A-class energy performance certificate and is currently undergoing certification for BREEAM Outstanding.

As the largest industrial park in Central and Eastern Europe, CTPark Bucharest West continues to attract leading international occupiers seeking strategic access to regional markets, high-quality infrastructure and long-term development opportunities. The park also features CTP Clubhaus, a modern community hub offering amenities that support employee wellbeing, collaboration and talent attraction, including a restaurant, supermarket, meeting spaces, outdoor fitness facilities and medical services.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 14.7 million sqm of GLA in 11 countries and 2.0 million sqm under construction as at 31 March 2026. Our ready-built factories and warehouses, together with our custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. We build ?long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining roughly 90% annual retention and generating over 70% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring our commitment to sustainable development. CTP has Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Stable), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A (Stable). For more information, visit CTP's website: www.ctp.eu.

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Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Chief Investment Officer

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu

IR TEAM

Email: investor.relations@ctp.eu

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