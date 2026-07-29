Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area (GLA), has signed two long-term leases totalling approximately 16,700 sqm at CTPark Sofia Ring Road in Bulgaria with existing customers BOX NOW and Amperel, further demonstrating strong occupier demand for modern logistics and industrial space in the Sofia market.

The agreements were completed in June 2026 and form part of a strong first half for CTP in Bulgaria. The company signed 18,900 sqm of leasing transactions during June alone, while leasing activity across its Bulgarian portfolio increased by 43% year-on-year during H1 2026. Year-to-date leasing volumes are 56.4% higher than the same period last year, reflecting continued demand from logistics, e-commerce and industrial occupiers seeking high-quality, strategically located space.

The larger of the two transactions sees BOX NOW, one of the region's leading smart locker and last-mile delivery operators, commit to a new 10,000 sqm build-to-suit facility at CTPark Sofia Ring Road. BOX NOW will relocate from CTPark Sofia West and double the size of its operations as part of its continued expansion in Bulgaria. Construction is scheduled to commence in 2026, with completion expected in 2027. The new facility will support the company's growing parcel delivery network and increasing demand for flexible e-commerce parcels sortingsolutions.

CTP has also signed a lease with existing customer Amperel, which will expand its presence at CTPark Sofia Ring Road by taking 6,677 sqm of additional space. The agreement enables the company to double the size of its operations within the park, supporting continued business growth and rising demand for its products and services.

Both transactions highlight CTP's ability to support customers throughout their growth journey, whether through build-to-suit development, expansion space within existing parks, or relocation solutions that allow businesses to scale efficiently while maintaining operational continuity. The deals also reinforce the growing importance of Sofia as a logistics and distribution hub serving both the Bulgarian market and the wider region.

Ivanka Ivanova, Managing Director of CTP Bulgaria, said: "These agreements demonstrate the strength of our relationships with existing customers and our ability to support their growth over the long term. Both BOX NOW and Amperel are expanding their operations in response to increasing demand, and we are pleased to provide solutions that allow them to scale efficiently in a strategic Sofia location.

"We continue to see strong market demand from occupiers seeking modern, high-quality space with the flexibility to accommodate future growth. The significant increase in leasing activity across our Bulgarian portfolio during the first half of the year reflects both the quality of our parks and the positive long-term fundamentals supporting logistics, e-commerce and industrial businesses in Bulgaria."

CTPark Sofia Ring Road is strategically located on Sofia's Ring Road between the A1 (Trakia) and A2 (Hemus) motorways, providing direct access to Bulgaria's principal transport corridors as well as fast connections to key city arteries including Tsarigradsko Shose and Botevgradsko Shose. The park is designed to support logistics, last-mile distribution, e-commerce and business operations, combining excellent visibility with access to Sofia's skilled workforce and wider transport infrastructure. As Bulgaria's leading economic centre and a key hub for Southeast Europe, Sofia offers occupiers strong access to customers, talent and regional markets, making the location particularly attractive for growing businesses such as BOX NOW and Amperel. The leases further reinforce CTPark Sofia Ring Road's role as an emerging logistics and distribution hub for the capital, supporting occupiers across the e-commerce, logistics and industrial sectors.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 14.7 million sqm of GLA in 11 countries and 2.0 million sqm under construction as at 31 March 2026. Our ready-built factories and warehouses, together with our custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. We build ?long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining roughly 90% annual retention and generating over 70% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring our commitment to sustainable development. CTP has Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Stable), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A (Stable). For more information, visit CTP's website: www.ctp.eu.

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Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Chief Investment Officer

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu

IR TEAM

Email: investor.relations@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Email: ctp@secnewgate.co.uk