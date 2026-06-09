Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSXV: CCDS) (OTCQB: CCDSF) (WKN: A40XB1) (the "Company" or "Carrier"), a data center company on a mission to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location, is pleased to announce that the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary PureColo Inc., has entered into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Rochester Colo, LLC ("Rochester Colo"), a leading provider of colocation services in upstate New York.

Based in Rochester, New York, Rochester Colo operates an enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center providing secure colocation and related infrastructure services to customers across upstate New York, the broader Northeast and beyond. The facility is designed to support mission-critical customer requirements with reliable power, cooling, network connectivity, physical security and independently audited operational controls.

With an established customer base and available expansion capacity, Rochester Colo provides Carrier and PureColo with an immediate U.S. operating platform and a strategic foothold in the Tier II/III data center market. Its combination of scalable infrastructure, carrier-neutral connectivity and responsive service aligns directly with Carrier's strategy of acquiring and growing high-quality data center assets.

Rochester Colo is currently generating approximately CAD $885,000 in annual recurring revenue, with more than 60% capacity still available. Upon the successful closing of the transaction, Carrier's top line revenue is expected to grow by ~15-17% immediately.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will, among other things, acquire, through its wholly owned subsidiary, the principal business assets of the data center business owned and operated by Rochester Colo (the "Proposed Acquisition"). In consideration for the Proposed Acquisition, the Company will pay USD $250,000 in cash to Rochester Colo upon closing, USD $25,000 of which has already been paid as a deposit, and issue 800,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") to Rochester Colo. The Consideration Shares will be escrowed and released in four equal tranches at 6, 12, 18 and 24 months following closing.

The closing of the Proposed Acquisition is expected to occur on August 15, 2026, or as otherwise agreed by the parties. The Proposed Acquisition is an arm's length transaction. No finder's fees are payable by either the Company or Rochester Colo in connection with the Proposed Acquisition. The closing of the Proposed Acquisition is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including but not limited to, the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mark Binns, CEO of Carrier, comments: "We are thrilled to be adding our first US located data center into the portfolio, now numbering six (6) data centers. The immediate revenue growth is impactful, but having capacity to sell in New York and the US is equally exciting and will be a driver of growth in short order. We look forward to announcing new customer deals in the near future."

About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier's mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses. Data centers are the physical locations that store computing machines and their related hardware equipment, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. As a carrier-neutral organization, Carrier's systems are fully independent and owned outright within its leased space. The current principal markets for the Company are Vancouver, Ottawa and Saint John, Canada and Perth, Australia, where it serves clients who use its facilities either as their primary data center or as an ancillary site depending on their needs.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Mark Binns"

Mark Binns, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and include, but are not limited to, (i) expectations regarding closing times, and receipt of necessary approvals; (ii) expectations concerning the Company's ability to close the Proposed Acquisition and the acquisition of Rochester Colo's assets, including the timing thereof; (iii) the outcomes of its due diligence investigations regarding Rochester Colo, including any changes to the structure of the Proposed Acquisition or the acquisition of the assets and the ability of the Company to realize the benefits of the assets it intends to acquire; and (iv) expectations regarding the Company's business plans and operations, including expected revenue growth as a result of the completion of the Proposed Acquisition.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward-looking information also involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, reliance on key management and other personnel, and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300657

Source: Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc