Vaultz Capital Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09
TR-1:Standardformfornotificationofmajorholdings
1a.Identityoftheissuerorthe underlyingissuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii :
VAULTZ CAPITAL PLC
1b.Pleaseindicateiftheissuerisanon-UKissuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2.Reasonforthenotification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii :
3.Detailsofpersonsubjecttothenotificationobligationiv
Name
Sebastian Marr & Family
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4.Fullnameofshareholder(s)(if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5.Dateonwhichthethresholdwascrossedor reached vi :
08/06/2026
6.Dateonwhichissuernotified(DD/MM/YYYY):
09/06/2025
7.Totalpositionsofperson(s)subjecttothenotification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
7.29%
8.8%
16.09%
41,579,930
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
-
8.Notifieddetailsoftheresultingsituationonthedateonwhichthethresholdwascrossedor reached viii
A:Votingrightsattachedto shares
Numberofvotingrightsix
%ofvotingrights
Class/typeof shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00BLR8T846
18,850,000
7.29%
SUBTOTAL8.A
18,850,000
7.29%
B1:FinancialInstrumentsaccordingtoDTR5.3.1R(1)(a)
Typeoffinancial instrument
Expiration date x
Exercise/ ConversionPeriodxi
Numberofvotingrights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
%ofvotingrights
Spreadbet
22,729,930
8.8%
SUBTOTAL8.B1
22,729,930
8.8%
B2:FinancialInstrumentswithsimilareconomiceffectaccordingtoDTR5.3.1R(1)(b)
Typeoffinancial instrument
Expiration date x
Exercise/ Conversion Period xi
Physical or cash Settlementxii
Number of votingrights
%ofvotingrights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9.Informationinrelationtothepersonsubjecttothenotificationobligation(please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
X
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
Namexv
%ofvotingrightsifit equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instrumentsifitequals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equalsorishigher than the notifiable threshold
10.Incaseofproxyvoting,pleaseidentify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
Placeof completion
LONDON
Dateofcompletion
09/06/2026