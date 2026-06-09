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WKN: A41BVK | ISIN: GB00BLR8T846 | Ticker-Symbol: VJ2
Frankfurt
09.06.26 | 15:25
0,026 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAULTZ CAPITAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAULTZ CAPITAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.06.2026 18:18 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Vaultz Capital Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Vaultz Capital Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09

TR-1:Standardformfornotificationofmajorholdings

1a.Identityoftheissuerorthe underlyingissuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii :

VAULTZ CAPITAL PLC

1b.Pleaseindicateiftheissuerisanon-UKissuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2.Reasonforthenotification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii :

3.Detailsofpersonsubjecttothenotificationobligationiv

Name

Sebastian Marr & Family

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4.Fullnameofshareholder(s)(if different from 3.) v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5.Dateonwhichthethresholdwascrossedor reached vi :

08/06/2026

6.Dateonwhichissuernotified(DD/MM/YYYY):

09/06/2025

7.Totalpositionsofperson(s)subjecttothenotification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

7.29%

8.8%

16.09%

41,579,930

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

-

8.Notifieddetailsoftheresultingsituationonthedateonwhichthethresholdwascrossedor reached viii

A:Votingrightsattachedto shares

Numberofvotingrightsix

%ofvotingrights

Class/typeof shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BLR8T846

18,850,000

7.29%

SUBTOTAL8.A

18,850,000

7.29%

B1:FinancialInstrumentsaccordingtoDTR5.3.1R(1)(a)

Typeoffinancial instrument

Expiration date x

Exercise/ ConversionPeriodxi

Numberofvotingrights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

%ofvotingrights

Spreadbet

22,729,930

8.8%

SUBTOTAL8.B1

22,729,930

8.8%

B2:FinancialInstrumentswithsimilareconomiceffectaccordingtoDTR5.3.1R(1)(b)

Typeoffinancial instrument

Expiration date x

Exercise/ Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash Settlementxii

Number of votingrights

%ofvotingrights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9.Informationinrelationtothepersonsubjecttothenotificationobligation(please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

X

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

Namexv

%ofvotingrightsifit equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instrumentsifitequals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equalsorishigher than the notifiable threshold

10.Incaseofproxyvoting,pleaseidentify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Placeof completion

LONDON

Dateofcompletion

09/06/2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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