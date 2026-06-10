Das Instrument AC6 SE0010133785 ALZECURE PHARMA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.06.2026

The instrument AC6 SE0010133785 ALZECURE PHARMA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.06.2026



Das Instrument YA3 FR001400T0D6 CANAL+ S.A. EO -,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.06.2026

The instrument YA3 FR001400T0D6 CANAL+ S.A. EO -,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.06.2026



Das Instrument 3M4 US5747951003 MASIMO CORP. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.06.2026

The instrument 3M4 US5747951003 MASIMO CORP. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.06.2026



Das Instrument L5R HK0823032773 LINK REIT EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.06.2026

The instrument L5R HK0823032773 LINK REIT EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.06.2026



Das Instrument QQ3S XS2399364319 LEVERAGE SHARES -5QQQ ETP ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.06.2026

The instrument QQ3S XS2399364319 LEVERAGE SHARES -5QQQ ETP ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.06.2026





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