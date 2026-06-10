Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (WKN: A40X6P) (OTCID: KENYF) ("Makenita" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order") and move to semi-annual financial reporting.

Corporate President Jason Gigliotti states, "Makenita is being fiscally responsible by moving to semi-annual financial reporting, as this will save on accounting fees. At the same time, management is anticipating a very active period ahead, which is why it makes sense to increase our marketing budget going forward. We are optimistic about both the short and mid-term, and we expect a steady flow of work and news."

The Blanket Order permits eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. The Company has determined that it meets the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order, including that it is a venture issuer listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), has annual revenue of less than $10 million, and has a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.

Under the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. The Company's fiscal year ends on July 31. The initial period for which the Company will not file an interim financial report and related MD&A in reliance of the Quarterly Reporting Exemption will be for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2026. The Company will continue to file its audited annual financial report and related MD&A (due within 120 days of July 31) and six-month interim financial report and related MD&A (due within 60 days of January 31).

The Company also wishes to announce it has entered into an investor relations and digital marketing services agreement (the "IR Agreement") with Winning Media LLC ("Winning Media"). Pursuant to the IR Agreement, Winning Media will provide investor relations and digital marketing services to Makenita, which may include one or more the following services: OmniChannel Programmatic Advertising, SMS & Email Marketing, Ticker Tagging, AdCopy & Content by Professional Finance Writers, Financial Outlets & Networks, Push Notification Media, 70+ Native Ad Networks, Influencer Network, Retargeting Platform, Advertising through 120 Ad Exchanges, and Digital Podcast. The engagement is expected to commence this week and will continue for a period of six months, subject to renewal at Makenita's option. Winning Media has extensive experience in investor relations, digital marketing, market awareness campaigns, and promotional activities for publicly traded companies. In consideration for the services, Makenita will pay US$50,000 to Winning Media within five business days following the commencement date. Winning Media is not related to the Company and, to the Company's knowledge, has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. Winning Media's business is located at 1415 S Voss, Suite 110-431, Houston, Texas 77057, U.S.A. Its email contact is ty@winning.media and its phone number is +1 281-804-7972.

This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, independent of the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Makenita Resources Inc.

Makenita currently has several projects located in Canada. The Sisson West Tungsten Project, consisting of approximately 9,845 contiguous acres prospective for Tungsten, located in New Brunswick directly bordering Northcliff Resources Ltd.'s (NCF) Sisson Tungsten Mine as well as the 51,304 acre "Serpentinization Iron-Magnetite Project" in Saskatchewan bordering Max Power Corp. Makenita also has the approximately 9,000 acre "NTX Rare Earth Project" in Quebec prospective for rare earths. Lastly, Makenita has the 5,542-acre Hector Property which is in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario, which is prospective for cobalt, silver and diamonds. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Makenita may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Makenita Resources Inc.

"Jason Gigliotti"

Jason Gigliotti

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Makenita Resources Inc.