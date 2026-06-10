The iconic American muscle car returns with an all-electric and gasoline-powered lineup engineered without compromise

Orders are now open in Europe for the next-generation Dodge Charger lineup

The range includes the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona and the gas-engine, SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger

Built on the STLA Large multi-energy platform, the new Charger delivers two distinct performance experiences rooted in the same Dodge DNA

Available in both two-door and four-door body styles, with R/T and Scat Pack trims across both gasoline and all-electric versions

European customers can order through KWA, Dodge's official importer, using this link

An Icon Enters Its Next Generation

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609386800/en/

Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, Dodge opens a bold new chapter in Europe with the launch of the next-generation Dodge Charger, bringing one of America's most iconic muscle cars back to European roads through a new multi-energy lineup engineered to deliver performance and attitude without compromise.

Six decades after the original Charger helped define the muscle car era, this new eighth-generation model evolves the formula for a new generation of drivers while remaining unmistakably Dodge in character, design and presence. Available with both all-electric and gasoline powertrains, the new Charger reflects Dodge's performance-first philosophy: different powertrains, same muscle car DNA.

The next-generation Charger arrives in Europe in both two-door and four-door configurations, combining iconic proportions, wide-body presence and advanced technology with the unmistakable attitude that has always defined Dodge performance vehicles.

One Charger. Two Powertrains. Freedom of Choice

Built on the STLA Large multi-energy platform, the next-generation Charger was engineered from the outset to support both battery-electric and internal combustion powertrains, allowing Dodge to deliver two distinct interpretations of modern muscle performance.

Dodge Charger Daytona: World's first all-electric muscle car

The Dodge Charger Daytona represents the most advanced evolution of Dodge muscle to date the quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car.

Available in Scat Pack and R/T trims, Dodge Charger Daytona represents the all-electric interpretation of next-generation Dodge muscle, delivering high performance through a 100% BEV architecture with standard all-wheel drive. The Daytona Scat Pack stands as the pinnacle of Charger performance, while the Daytona R/T offers a more accessible way to experience the character and capability of Dodge muscle. In its Daytona Scat Pack configuration, Charger Daytona takes performance to the next level, with 500 kW (670 horsepower), accelerating from 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 3.3 seconds and covering the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds with enhanced performance calibration.

For a more affordable option, in R/T configuration, Charger Daytona delivers 400 kW (536 horsepower), moving from 0-60 in 4.2 seconds with a quarter-mile time of 12.4 seconds, and both are powered by a 400-volt electric architecture paired with a 100.5 kWh battery.

An available Track Package for the Charger Daytona Scat Pack amps up performance with 16-inch Brembo rotors, red fixed calipers, staggered 20-inch wheels (305 front 325 rear), adaptive damping suspension and Drive eXperience Recorder.

Built on a high-performance dual Electric Drive Module architecture, with one EDM on each axle, Charger Daytona delivers standard all-wheel drive, immediate torque response and relentless acceleration across driving conditions.

Driver engagement remains central to the experience. Dodge-exclusive features such as PowerShot, activated through a dedicated steering-wheel button, provide short bursts of an incremental 40 horsepower for even more aggressive acceleration when demanded.

The chassis architecture has been specifically engineered to support the vehicle's dynamic performance, combining precise handling, high-speed stability and confident body control with the bold character expected from a Dodge muscle car.

Visually, Charger Daytona introduces distinctive design elements, such as the innovative R-Wing front aerodynamic pass-through and illuminated Fratzog badging, while the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust delivers a performance-oriented sound experience unique in the EV segment, reinforcing Dodge's unmistakable muscle-car roar.

Fast-charging capability supports everyday usability, with 20-80% charging achievable in approximately 27 minutes using up to 350 kW DC fast charging station, capable of delivering the vehicle's 183 kW peak charging rate (actual charging times may vary depending on charging station output and environmental conditions). For drivers on the go, just 10 minutes of DC fast charging can add up to 110 km of driving range. The high-voltage battery is covered by an 8-year 160,000 km warranty.

Inside, Charger Daytona features a driver-focused cockpit combining performance-oriented technology with immersive design. Key features include leather performance seats, ventilated front seats, heated seats, a flat-top and flat-bottom heated steering wheel, regenerative braking paddle shifters, a redesigned pistol-grip shifter and the Attitude Adjustment lighting system with 64 selectable interior colors.

SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger: Pure ICE muscle, re-engineered

Alongside its electric counterpart, the SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger delivers the internal-combustion expression of next-generation Dodge muscle, featuring standard all-wheel drive with on-demand RWD mode, allowing drivers to send 100% of torque to the rear wheels at the push of a button.

Offered in both Scat Pack and R/T trims, the SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger features the 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline six gasoline engine paired with all-wheel drive. In its Scat Pack configuration, the SIXPACK-powered Charger adopts the high-output (H.O.) engine variant, delivering 550 horsepower accelerating from 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 3.9 seconds with a quarter-mile of 12.2 seconds, along with increased torque and enhanced performance capability. In R/T configuration, the Charger's SIXPACK engine delivers a more cost-effective option with 420 horsepower, 0-60 of 4.6 seconds and a quarter-mile mark of 12.9 seconds, while providing strong acceleration and a balance between efficiency and performance.

The new inline-six twin-turbo configuration combines modern engineering with authentic muscle-car character, delivering strong acceleration, immediate responsiveness with Dodge's must-have characteristic engine sound.

The introduction of advanced all-wheel drive traction is one of the most significant engineering milestones for the Charger line. Combined with on-demand rear-wheel-drive capability, it grants customers the confidence to drive a 500-horsepower muscle car in any weather condition, while actually improving off-the-line acceleration. Whether delivering maximum traction for confident launches on the drag strip or shifting to a rear-biased propulsion mode that supports optimum energy output for drifting and donuts, the Charger embodies the versatility and attitude of a true muscle car.

Performance-focused features such as Launch Control, designed to support repeatable and consistent standing starts with five selectable levels of launch intensity, and Line Lock, which enables controlled rear-wheel engagement in preparation for tire-smoking burnouts with a push of a button, further reinforce the Charger's unapologetic performance character and its roots in straight-line acceleration and driver-controlled excitement.

Sharing the same STLA Large architecture as Charger Daytona, the SIXPACK-powered Charger combines wide proportions, aggressive stance and advanced chassis engineering with a cockpit designed around driver engagement and immersive performance experiences.

Rooted in Dodge DNA: Performance Technologies for ICE and BEV

Across both internal-combustion and all-electric variants, the next-generation Charger integrates core Dodge DNA performance technologies designed to put the driver at the center. Multiple Drive Modes allow the vehicle's character to adapt seamlessly from everyday driving to more performance-oriented use, influencing throttle response, steering feel and overall vehicle behavior.

For drivers seeking a more engaging experience, available track-focused configurations and Race options are designed to unleash the Charger's full capability, supporting scenarios such as straight-line acceleration and dynamic driving while reinforcing the model's uncompromising performance intent. Technologies such as the Drive Experience Recorder for the Charger Daytona Scat Pack enable driving sessions for both drag races and circuit races to be captured and reviewed, reinforcing the Charger's track-inspired, performance-first mindset across the entire lineup.

Charger Meets Europe

In Europe, the launch configuration has been developed to meet expectations for performance, comfort and technology across both powertrains specifically in Plus trims for both Scat Pack and R/T.

Available features with Plus trims include:

20-inch wheels with three-season tires

Eight-way power front seats, 12-way power front seats for Daytona Scat Pack

Illuminated door handles and proximity wake-up with Dodge welcome light

64-color Attitude Adjustment interior lighting

Premium LED headlamps and full cross-car LED lighting

Wireless charging pad

16-inch digital instrument cluster

Surround 360-degree camera with tire-to-curb view

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Additional Charger options include:

Blacktop packaged with Dark wheel finish, dark exterior badging and exhaust tips

Fixed panoramic glass roof

18-speaker Alpine Pro audio system

High-back performance seats

Demonic Red seats

Both Charger Daytona and SIXPACK-powered Charger models are equipped with I-DUV designed for Dodge connectivity, enabling real-time vehicle monitoring, geofencing alerts, theft detection and EV-specific charging functions where applicable.

The lineup also includes a comprehensive suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, including Level 2 Assisted Driving, Blind Spot Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, Drowsy Driver Detection, and Automatic Emergency Braking.

"The next-generation Charger brings Dodge muscle into a new era without losing what made it iconic in the first place: attitude, performance and emotional driving," said Fabio Catone, Head of Brand for Dodge in Europe. "With both all-electric and gasoline-powered versions, the new Charger gives European customers the power to choose their own expression of muscle performance while remaining true to the DNA that defines Dodge."

European Availability

European customers can now order the Dodge Charger Daytona (Scat Pack and R/T) and the SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger (Scat Pack and R/T) through the European official importer KWA and its official dealer network, while customers can explore the vehicles in more detail on Dodge's official website at this link and experience the Dodge community experience (that now include the European activities) on the Dodge Garage website at this link.

Customers who purchase a new model will receive a letter of authenticity signed by Dodge CEO Matt McAlear, certifying the vehicle as an official model from the authorized European network, alongside an exclusive welcome kit box to mark the beginning of their Dodge ownership journey. Additionally, as part of the launch phase, customers opting for the all-electric Charger Daytona will benefit from a special dedicated price when purchasing a home charging station and installation powered by Free2move.

Pricing starts from €66.000. First deliveries are expected from September 2026.

The Press Kit with all photos can be found here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609386800/en/

Contacts:

Ericaann.castriano@mslgroup.com