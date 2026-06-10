Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) ("Planet" or the "Company") is pleased to highlight a significant milestone achieved by its portfolio company, Antaris, following Antaris' announcement on May 6th, 2026, regarding the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement ("MoA") with Transcelestial to jointly develop and demonstrate a persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance ("ISR") architecture integrated with high-throughput optical communications in Low Earth Orbit ("LEO").

According to Antaris, the collaboration will be flight validated on its upcoming JANUS-2 mission, targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026. The initiative is intended to demonstrate a next-generation space infrastructure platform that combines advanced sensing capabilities with secure, high-speed optical communications, addressing growing demand from both commercial and defense markets. Antaris stated that the mission will validate technologies designed to accelerate data transmission, reduce latency and enhance real-time decision making in space-based operations.

The agreement represents another important step in Antaris' evolution as a leading provider of software-defined space infrastructure solutions. Antaris' platform enables the design, simulation, manufacturing and operation of satellite constellations through a cloud-based architecture intended to simplify mission deployment while reducing cost and time to orbit.

"Antaris continues to execute on its vision of becoming a foundational software and mission management platform for the rapidly expanding space economy," said Etienne Moshevich, Chief Executive Officer of Planet Ventures. "The company's ability to attract strategic partners and participate in cutting-edge initiatives involving optical communications, artificial intelligence and space-based ISR capabilities demonstrates the strength of its technology platform and the growing market opportunity ahead. We believe this announcement further validates our investment thesis and highlights the substantial value creation potential within Planet's portfolio."

The global space economy is expected to experience significant growth over the coming decade, driven by increasing demand for satellite communications, Earth observation, defense applications and AI-enabled space infrastructure. The integration of high-bandwidth optical communications with persistent sensing capabilities is increasingly viewed as a key enabling technology for future satellite networks and real-time space operations.

Planet Ventures remains an equity shareholder of Antaris and continues to monitor the company's progress as it advances toward the JANUS-2 mission and additional commercial opportunities. For more information on the Company's investment in Antaris, please refer to its news release on April 2nd 2026.

About Antaris

Antaris simplifies the design, simulation, and operation of space missions and satellites-bringing the best of terrestrial cloud computing to the space domain. Customers choose Antaris because they gain mission flexibility and have greater control over their supply web, resulting in faster time-to-orbit and lower overall lifetime operating costs. With investors including WestWave Capital, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Streamlined, Acequia, HCVC, E2MC, and Possible Ventures, Antaris is revolutionizing AI for space.

Marketing Agreement Amendment

Planet also wishes to announce that it has amended its engagement of Investor Insights Systems Inc. ("IIS") on a non-exclusive basis to increase IIS's budget to provide marketing and investor awareness services to the Company.

Pursuant to the amendment agreement, IIS will continue to provide comprehensive digital marketing, advertising, investor communications and capital markets awareness services designed to increase investor awareness of the Company. The amended engagement will commence on or about June 11th 2026, and continue for an initial term of sixty days or until budget exhaustion.

In consideration for the increased services to be provided by IIS, the Company has agreed to pay IIS an additional cash fee of US$350,000 plus applicable taxes.

The Company previously engaged IIS and was satisfied with the services provided. Management believes that continued investor awareness initiatives will assist the Company in communicating its business developments to a broader investor audience. For more information on the Company's initial engagement of IIS, please refer to its news release of April 17, 2026.

Investor Insights Systems Inc. is located at 179 Shaw Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The marketing activities will be overseen by Mac Foster, who can be reached by telephone at 647-302-3382 or by email at mac@investorinsightssystems.com.

To the knowledge of the Company, IIS (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and is at arm's length to the Company. Apart from the compensation described above, the Company will not issue any securities to IIS as compensation for its amended services.

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may," "should," "anticipate," "expects," "believes," "intends," "projects," "plans," "potential," "continues" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated flight validation of Antaris' collaboration with Transcelestial on the JANUS-2 mission, targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026; the expected capabilities and commercial outcomes of the next-generation space infrastructure platform being developed by Antaris, including claims regarding data transmission acceleration, latency reduction and real-time decision-making enhancements; expectations regarding growth in the global space economy, including demand for satellite communications, Earth observation, defense applications and AI-enabled space infrastructure; management's belief that the Antaris announcement validates the Company's investment thesis and reflects value creation potential within Planet's portfolio; the expected commencement, term and scope of the amended marketing engagement with Investor Insights Systems Inc.; and the Company's monitoring of Antaris' progress as it advances toward the JANUS-2 mission and additional commercial opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the development and commercialization of space technology; the ability of Antaris to execute on its planned missions and strategic partnerships; technical, regulatory and funding risks relating to the JANUS-2 mission; the Company's reliance on third-party management and operations at the level of its portfolio companies; fluctuations in the global space and technology markets; changes in applicable laws and regulations; general economic conditions; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300829

Source: Planet Ventures Inc.