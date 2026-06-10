Incap Corporation: Changes in Incap's Management Team: Incap updates its leadership model to support its growth strategy

Incap Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | June 10, 2026 at 09:00:00 EEST

Incap Corporation is restructuring its management organisation by introducing a geographically organised leadership model. The new model aims at more effective leadership, efficient Group-wide cooperation and operations, as well as strong execution of the growth strategy with region-specific priorities.

As part of the new structure, Incap will establish three regional President positions covering Asia Pacific, Europe, and Americas and the rest of the world. The updated management structure reflects Incap's evolution into a significantly larger global company following acquisitions in recent years.

In connection with the new leadership model, the following appointments have been made to Incap's Management Team:

Murthy Munipalli, previously Director of Operations India, has been appointed regional President Asia Pacific.

Ralf Hasler, previously Director of Operations, Germany and Romania, has been appointed regional President Europe.

Americas and the rest of the world will be managed by Otto Pukk, in addition to his responsibilities as the President and the CEO until further notice.

At the same time, Helena Maripuu has been appointed as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and a member of the Management Team. Maripuu has previously been responsible for the company's communications and investor relations.

As a result of the changes, Incap's Management Team as of June 9, 2026, comprises Otto Pukk, President and CEO, Antti Pynnönen, CFO, Murthy Munipalli, regional President Asia Pacific, Ralf Hasler, regional President Europe, and Helena Maripuu, CCAO.

In addition to the new responsibilities in the Management Team, Murthy Munipalli will continue as the Managing Director of Incap India and Ralf Hasler will continue as the Managing Director of Incap Germany and Romania until successors have been appointed. Previous Management Team members continue to work in the extended management team, in close collaboration with the newly appointed Management Team.

"As a result of our acquisitions in the past few years, we operate on a broader geographical scale than before. Organising our management structure by regions on group level supports more effective leadership, enables us to manage the company in a more efficient way and supports the execution of our growth strategy and decentralised business model with stronger regional priorities and value-creation initiatives. We are also in the process of updating our strategy and aim to provide more information about it towards the end of the year," says Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation.



INCAP CORPORATION



Additional information:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Principal media

http://www.incapcorp.com/



Incap in brief



Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and global full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS). Incap supports customers from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups across their entire value chain, from design and engineering to manufacturing. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology supported by an entrepreneurial culture and highly skilled personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK, USA, Germany, Romania and Hong Kong and employs over 3,000 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki since 1997.