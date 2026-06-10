With its increased operating capacity, Zefiro has taken on new corporate clients including three publicly traded players in the energy space whose combined market capitalization exceeds USD $140 billion.

This builds upon Zefiro's recent additional rig deployment for a natural gas producer that was partly made possible by the introduction of five more rigs to Zefiro's fleet.

These developments are helping to substantiate management's prediction that the acquisition of these rigs/equipment will add approximately USD $10 million in annual revenue to the Company's earnings.

The work to be performed for these new accounts will primarily take place in Ohio, where Zefiro subsidiary P&G also just started work on a three-year USD $19.6 million Construction Manager at Risk contract.

Zefiro subsidiary P&G has already hired 20 new employees to service these four new accounts, with at least 20 more to be recruited in the near future.

Bradford, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is pleased to announce that Zefiro, along with its subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc. ("P&G"), have taken on four new corporate accounts for plug-and-abandonment work, continuing the early-stage utilization of its added fleet capacity resulting from a recent equipment acquisition.

Three of the new accounts are publicly traded energy industry participants, with a combined market capitalization of more than USD $140 billion. Their specialties include oil/gas exploration and production, hydrocarbon exploration, and infrastructure facilities (e.g., pipelines and terminals).

The work to be performed for these new accounts will consist of remediation for several types of wells including oil/gas production wells, gas storage wells, injection wells, and salt wells.

Zefiro Subsidiary P&G has Onboarded Four New Corporate Clients for Projects Mainly Located in Ohio to Begin During the Spring 2026 Season

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Most of the initial work being done for these new accounts will be on job sites located in Ohio, where P&G is already active. This month in Ohio, P&G will begin carrying out the initial stages of work for a three-year Construction Manager at Risk ("CMAR") contract administered by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, an engagement that management expects to generate approximately USD $19.6 million in revenue through May of 2029.

Additionally, some of the work to be performed for these new accounts will be on job sites located in Indiana. This will mark Zefiro/P&G's official debut of operations in a ninth U.S. state, after gaining capabilities in five new states as a result of the Viking equipment acquisition last month, for a total of 13 states.

P&G has added 20 new employees to its roster to service these four new corporate accounts, with at least 20 more positions to be filled. Interested candidates in areas including Lore City and Cambridge, Ohio can view and apply to these job postings under Current Openings on the Careers page of the P&G website: https://plantsgoodwin.com/careers/.

Zefiro Chief Executive Officer Catherine Flax commented, "I am very proud of our team's proven ability to execute, between meaningfully expanding Zefiro's operating capacity and taking on multiple new major energy accounts as clients in such a short time. Zefiro's core operations continue to drive positive and scalable business value, especially as corporate players in the energy industry are only increasing their efforts to remediate well sites that can become long-term environmental hazards. We are excited to keep utilizing the new additions to our operating fleet, as we seek to consistently deliver results for our shareholders."

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is a North American environmental services company focused on strategically addressing asset retirement obligations and reducing methane emissions. With fully integrated operations, Zefiro quantifies emissions from oil/gas operations, provides turnkey decommissioning services, and generates carbon offsets. Zefiro's suite of solutions takes a holistic approach to generating cost-effective and stable energy, while eliminating negative environmental impacts.

For more information about Zefiro, please visit our website at https://www.zefiromethane.com/ and Follow Zefiro on LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

Catherine Flax

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including U.S. and Canadian securities regulations and laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management, including those of Zefiro Methane Corp., as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements typically include words such as "anticipates," "outlook", "seeks", "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," "potential," "targets," "goals," "vision," "strategy," and similar expressions or variations thereof. These statements may relate to, among other things, the Company's operational outlook, expansion plans, future direction, strategic initiatives, business plans, regulatory environment, growth prospects, pipeline, financial performance, timing and scope of projects, future market conditions, funding and capital requirements, partnerships, or other business developments. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all.

In addition, any statements made in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in regulatory or political environments, operational risks, financing risks, market demand for emissions reduction or environmental services, delays in project execution, reliance on third-party partners or vendors, competition, and the overall economic environment. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks, see the section entitled "Financial Risks" in Zefiro's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2025 and "Risk Factors" in Zefiro's annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2025, each of which is available under Zefiro's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) Adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) Changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) Changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) Failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; (v) Business performance from the new accounts mentioned in the press release; as well as other risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent Prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Zefiro Methane Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Also, this news release may include market and industry data obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true. Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this presentation or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Zefiro Methane Corp., nor shall it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300825

Source: Zefiro Methane Corp.