Terra Clean Energy Corp. Files NI 43-101 Technical Report For the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project, Utah

Vancouver B.C., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) is pleased to announce that it has completed an independent National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Technical Report (the "Technical Report") for its wholly-owned Marysvale Uranium Mines Project located in the historic Marysvale Uranium District, Piute County, Utah, USA (previously referred to by the Company as the Prospector Freedom Mines Project). The Technical Report will shortly be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and will be available for review by shareholders and interested parties. The Technical Report is being filed by the Company on a voluntary basis as contemplated under section 4.2(12) of Companion Policy 43-101CP to National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The project to which the report relates is not on a property material to the Company and the Technical Report is not being filed as a result of a requirement of Part 4 of NI 43-101.

The Technical Report represents a significant milestone in Terra's systematic evaluation of the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project and provides a comprehensive review of the property's geology, historical mining activities, exploration results, and future exploration potential. The Technical Report incorporates the Company's recently completed data compilation program, digitization of historical records, and interpretation of geological and structural information collected from the project area. The project was acquired by Terra in early 2026 and includes several past-producing uranium mines within one of the most historically productive uranium districts in the western United States. For further details see the Company's press release dated February 18, 2026 - a copy of which can be found here: GlobeNewswire

The Company has also completed airborne radiometric and photogrammetric surveys, acquired and digitized available historical exploration and production data, and developed a three-dimensional geological model to support drill targeting and future exploration activities. Recent work has identified multiple high-priority exploration targets that will be evaluated through the Company's planned summer drilling program. For further details see the Company's press release dated May 19, 2026 - a copy of which can be found here: GlobeNewswire

Greg Cameron, Chief Executive Officer of Terra Clean Energy, commented: "The filing of this independent NI 43-101 Technical Report marks an important advancement for the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project. Over the past several months our technical team has compiled and digitized a substantial amount of historical data, completed modern geophysical surveys, and developed a robust geological model of the property. The report confirms the strong exploration potential of the project and provides a solid technical foundation as we move toward our initial drill program. We believe the combination of historical production, encouraging exploration indicators, and modern exploration techniques positions the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project as an exciting uranium growth opportunity in the United States."

The Company is currently advancing permitting for an initial 10,000-foot core drilling program designed to test priority targets identified through the technical review, airborne survey results, and three-dimensional geological modelling. The objective of the drill program is to confirm and expand known mineralization and evaluate extensions of historically productive uranium-bearing structures.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, on behalf of the Company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for Terra Clean Energy Corp., and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada as well as past producing uranium mines in Utah and uranium exploration properties in Wyoming, United States. The Company's strategy is to find and advance late stage uranium projects to support growing demand for Nuclear Power and secure domestic mineral supply chains

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

"Greg Cameron"

Greg Cameron, CEO

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's planned exploration activities on properties and the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of commodities; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness; as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Greg Cameron, CEO

info@tcec.energy

416-277-6174