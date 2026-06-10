TSX celebrates largest life sciences IPO by total proceeds raised with market open ceremony

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) announced today that Apotex Health Corp. (Apotex), a Canadian-based global health company, will begin trading today under the symbol TSX: APTX.

To celebrate the listing, Jeff Watson, President and CEO, Apotex, will join John McKenzie, CEO, TMX Group, to open trading on Thursday, June 11, at 9:30 a.m ET. Apotex's IPO is expected to raise $1.3 billion, making it the largest life sciences IPO in TSX history by total proceeds raised. It also represents one of the largest IPOs in TSX history by total proceeds raised.

"We are extremely proud to welcome Apotex, a Canadian company competing on the global stage, to Toronto Stock Exchange. Its debut is a testament to the strength of the Canadian capital markets and shows the potential of the life sciences sector to the world," said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO, Toronto Stock Exchange. "On behalf of all of us at TSX, congratulations to the entire Apotex team on this huge achievement."

Apotex provides everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people worldwide, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, innovative branded pharmaceuticals and consumer health products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico and India, Apotex is the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions. Learn more at www.apotex.com.

"Today marks an important milestone in Apotex's journey as we begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange," said Jeff Watson, President and CEO, Apotex. "This listing reflects the strength of our global business and the dedication of our teams who are committed to improving access to affordable, high-quality medicines for patients around the world. We are proud to be the leading Canadian-based health company, and excited for the opportunities ahead as we continue to invest in innovation, expand our reach, and deliver long-term value for patients and shareholders alike."

As at May 31, 2026, there were 110 life sciences companies listed on both TSX and TSX Venture Exchange with a combined market capitalization of $26 billion.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (HD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Market Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:29 a.m. ET, and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

This news release is not, and should not be construed as an invitation to purchase the referenced securities or other securities listed on TSX. TMX Group and its affiliates do not endorse or recommend any of the referenced securities nor should any statement in this news release be construed as advice regarding a broad investment strategy. Listing on TSX does not guarantee the future performance of a security or an issuer. Please seek professional advice to evaluate specific securities.

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Source: TMX Group Limited